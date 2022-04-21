Jack White Recalls The 'Really Solid Advice' He Received From Prince

Jack White’s one and only meeting with music legend Prince left a lasting impression.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Late Show,” White recalled the “really solid advice” he received from the “Purple Rain” singer, who died in 2016 at age 57.

It was: “Don’t let anyone tell you how to play your guitar.”

Prince dispensed the words of wisdom as the pair talked at an after-party, White told host Stephen Colbert.

Colbert asked White if he followed Prince’s advice.

“No. One of your sound guys told me to turn down earlier, so maybe —” he joked in response.

White’s anecdote came amid talk of his Third Man Records label’s upcoming release of Prince’s unreleased 1986 album “Camille,” which Prince pulled at the last minute more than three decades ago, his recent impromptu on-stage marriage to musician Olivia Jean and his work creating astonishing pieces of furniture during the coronavirus lockdown.

Watch White’s full interview with Colbert here: