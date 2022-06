The Jackery Explorer 1500 portable power station

I have the Explorer 1500, which takes about four hours to charge via wall outlet and can power seven devices at the same time with one USB-C, two USB-A, three AC outlets and a car port. It's just over 35 pounds, so it's not super easy to tote to a campsite on foot, but it is easy to pack in a car. Thanks to its 1534Wh capacity and 1800W AC outputs, you can bring your goose-neck kettle to the woods with you, take your blender to the beach and set up an outdoor movie theater in your yard without tripping over extension cords. It lasts for over 100 smartphone charges, 12 laptop charges, 15 hours of refrigerator use or 21 hours of television."Beyond exceeded my expectations. Delivery was very fast, and the package was packed very well. I got this for any extended power outages, after testing, I can run my full size washing machine at least 4 times between charges. I have no doubt it will run my refrigerator for days. Even running my washing machine, the fan did not come on. Correspondence with the company was also exceptional. I won't go into why but they went above and beyond to help. I would highly recommend." — Jeremy