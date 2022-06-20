Shopping

My Portable Generator Is The Gift That Keeps On Giving

Jackery Explorer portable power stations are a lifesaver when camping or during blackouts.

Staff Writer

Jackery's generators can even be solar-powered if you grab the corresponding panels.
Jackery
Jackery's generators can even be solar-powered if you grab the corresponding panels.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

When Jackery gifted me a portable power station a few summers back, it went directly into my basement. With all the inputs and outlets, I thought it was a confusing computer thing, like an external hard drive or whatever else my tech-y friends talk about. It wasn’t until my landlord came by to fix something and saw the portable power station sitting sadly in the dark that I learned it was essentially a silent, portable, gas-less generator — one I could take with me to have electricity when camping, at the beach, driving or selling vintage items at a flea market.

Flash forward to this summer, and my Jackery is my greatest asset. I take it everywhere with me to do things like charge devices on the go, use my griddle on camping trips and keep my fan going during the rolling summer blackouts we get in Philadelphia, where I live.

@hike.it

Pizza Rolls!! 🍕😋 #outdoorcooking #pizzarolls #jackery #lunchideas

♬ original sound - Iron Tazz

With its compact, rectangular shape and long handle, it’s easy to carry around or pack in the car. Its rechargeable lithium battery is completely silent, so you don’t have to deal with that typical generator hum. You can charge it up by plugging it into a wall outlet, car outlet or electric generator, or you can use the Jackery solar panels (sold separately or in a combined kit) to charge it with the sun if you’re camping or in a power outage. The time it takes to charge depends on the size and style of the generator.

Jackery’s portable generators have all sorts of protections (over current and short current, over-discharge and overcharge, over-voltage and thermal), so they won’t explode or combust or produce any toxicity or pollution. There are different models of power stations that range in capacity, size, function and price, so we rounded up a mix of options to help you find your match.

1
Jackery
The Jackery Explorer 1500 portable power station
I have the Explorer 1500, which takes about four hours to charge via wall outlet and can power seven devices at the same time with one USB-C, two USB-A, three AC outlets and a car port. It's just over 35 pounds, so it's not super easy to tote to a campsite on foot, but it is easy to pack in a car. Thanks to its 1534Wh capacity and 1800W AC outputs, you can bring your goose-neck kettle to the woods with you, take your blender to the beach and set up an outdoor movie theater in your yard without tripping over extension cords. It lasts for over 100 smartphone charges, 12 laptop charges, 15 hours of refrigerator use or 21 hours of television.

Promising review: "Beyond exceeded my expectations. Delivery was very fast, and the package was packed very well. I got this for any extended power outages, after testing, I can run my full size washing machine at least 4 times between charges. I have no doubt it will run my refrigerator for days. Even running my washing machine, the fan did not come on. Correspondence with the company was also exceptional. I won't go into why but they went above and beyond to help. I would highly recommend." — Jeremy
$1,699 at Jackery$1,699 at Amazon
2
Jackery
The way smaller and more affordable Jackery Explorer 160 portable power station
For less than a tenth of the price of the Explorer 1500, the Explorer 160 is an affordable portable power bank with 167 watt-hours of energy storage. It's designed for charging smaller devices like phones, GoPros and laptops, and has a USB Type-C, USB-A, AC outlet and a cart port. It can't power devices that demand more than 100 watts, so this isn't the generator for blenders, electric kettles or pressure cookers. But it takes just five hours to charge from a wall outlet, then can charge a laptop for 10 hours, a small fan for 30 hours or a smartphone 16 times. It weighs less than four pounds and is just under 8 by 7 inches, so it's easy to take camping.

Promising review: "This is an easy to use, lightweight power supply with great power output. I used it primarily to light a string of LED lights at our cottage by our firepit down by the Lakeshore where I have no AC power. It works like a champ! A whole evening (probably 4 or 5 hours) down by the firepit and these lights only used about 12% of the battery power. I also charged my cell phone at the same time. It's a great product that I highly recommend." — John C
$139.99 at Amazon (originally $149.99)
3
Jackery
A mid-sized, mid-priced Jackery Explorer 500 portable power station
It's the best of both worlds: blenders in the woods and a 13-pound easy-carry weight. The Explorer 500 can power smaller devices like phones and laptops along with mid-size ones like air pumps, electric grills and kettles, coffee makers and microwaves. It has an AC outlet, three USB-A ports, two DC ports and a car port. It takes 7.5 hours to charge from a wall outlet and lasts for 53 smartphone charges or 5.5 hours of television.

Promising review: "I live in Florida and this is a must have for power outages, camping, and hurricane preparation. It’s so much easier than a traditional generator. It’s also a much cleaner solution and easier to have available when needed. The display screen is very helpful as far as knowing whether or not it’s fully charged. It has ample outlets and ways to charge it as well. I have to also get the solar panels. I cannot wait for my next camping adventure to use this. Update: Just pulled this out of the garage ahead of the upcoming hurricane Isaias and the charge level is still 100% from last year!" — S. Scott
$529.99 at Jackery$529.99 at Amazon (originally $599.99)
A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair to help restore your little one's curls

45 Practical Products That'll Make Parents Think "I Need That"

Popular in the Community

shoppingNatural Disasterssafetycampingemergencies

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

When Will It Be Time For Another Booster? Here’s What Experts Think.

Food & Drink

10 Surprising Foods You Should Never Cook On A Grill

Wellness

If You’re Going To Clean Out Your Ears Yourself, Here’s How To Do It Right

Wellness

Without Roe V. Wade, Pregnant Women May Face Arrest For All Kinds Of Behaviors

Parenting

The Most Common Side Effects Of The COVID Vaccine In Kids Under 5 (And How To Alleviate Them)

Work/Life

There’s A Name For The Heavy Feelings You’re Carrying At Work Right Now

Shopping

25 Pieces Of Lightweight Clothing That People From Hot States Swear By

Shopping

14 Must-Haves From Target If Want To Actually Relax At The Beach

Shopping

16 Beauty Products With SPF For Some Extra Sun Protection This Summer

Shopping

9 Affordable Laptops For When You Need A Spare, Starting At $40

Shopping

Smart Home Items That Are So Cheap, You Can Afford For Your House To Be A Genius

Shopping

7 Items From Target To Buy Now If You Hate Bugs

Shopping

22 Things That'll Help You Survive Warm Weather

Shopping

Just 27 Things That'll Improve Everyday Life For Everyone In Your Household

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You This Skin Tightening Microcurrent Device Is Totally Worth It

Shopping

TikTok's 'Gym Lips' Makeup Trend Is Surprisingly Simple

Style & Beauty

What Dermatologists Use When They're Covered In Bug Bites

Parenting

Here's What Parents Of Kids Under 5 Need To Know About The COVID Vaccine

Wellness

There Are Millions Of People Who Can't Just 'Move On' From COVID

Shopping

The Lazy-Person Travel Essential With Over 73,000 Reviews

Parenting

35 Funny Tweets About The Reasons For Kids' Tantrums

Shopping

An Animal Behaviorist Shares How To Stop Cats From Pooping In Your Plants

Shopping

Stylish Backyard String Lights That Don't Look Like Forgotten Holiday Decor

Food & Drink

The Best Pasta Shapes For Making Pasta Salad (Yes, It Matters)

Style & Beauty

What Your Pedicurist Knows About You, Just From Looking At Your Feet

Shopping

Top-Rated Sneakers That Will Keep Your Feet Dry In The Rain

Style & Beauty

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Damaged Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Dress

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Money

Bear Market Hits Wall Street As Stocks, Bonds, Crypto Dive

Home & Living

This Disturbing Docuseries Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Travel

Looking For A Getaway? Here's Why You Should Pick Savannah.

Shopping

Card Games For Grown-Ups That Will Actually Keep You Entertained

Food & Drink

5 Smart Ways To Save Money When You Order Your Next Iced Coffee

Shopping

Tevas And Sporty Sandals For Every Budget And Style

Shopping

26 Things People Who Work From Home Have Called "Must-Haves"

Shopping

22 Of The Best Baby Blankets To Swaddle Your Little One In

Shopping

The Beauty Products You Need To Stay On Trend This Spring

Shopping

If You're A Parent Looking For Some Help, Reviewers Call These Products A 'Miracle'

Work/Life

Spain Is About To Become The First European Country To Offer Menstrual Leave