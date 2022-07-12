Shopping

This Jackery Portable Power Station Is 41% Off For Prime Day

On Prime Day, get the Jackery Explorer 240 for 41% off and power your TV, smartphones, iPads and more during a blackout or camping trip.

The Jackery Explorer 240 power station is 41% off for Prime Day.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

I don’t exaggerate when I say that my Jackery 240 portable power station is my greatest asset. I take it everywhere with me to do things like charge devices on the go, use my griddle on camping trips and keep my fan going during the rolling summer blackouts we get in Philadelphia, where I live. And on Prime Day, many of Jackery’s power stations are discounted, including the Explorer 240 model for 41% off.

With its compact, rectangular shape and long handle, the Explorer 240 is easy to carry around or pack in the car. It’s about the size of a lunch box and weighs less than seven pounds, so even a kid or teen could easily carry it on a camping trip.

Its rechargeable lithium battery is completely silent, so you don’t have to deal with that typical generator hum. You can charge it up by plugging it into a wall outlet for 3.5 hours, a car outlet in five hours or use the Jackery solar panels (sold separately or in a combined kit) to charge it in 5.5 hours with the sun if you’re camping or in a power outage.

Jackery’s portable power stations have all sorts of protections (over current and short current, over-discharge and overcharge, over-voltage and thermal), so they won’t explode or combust or produce any toxicity or pollution. The Explorer 240 comes with AC outlet, two USB-A ports, a carport and an input for charging. It can charge a laptop 3.5 times, a smartphone 24 times, a camera 11 times or run a TV for three hours. Reviews say it’s perfect for camping, tailgates, nature photography and even running medical devices (like CPAP machines) when sleeping outdoors.

Jackery's Explorer 240.
$175.99 at Amazon (originally $299.99)

Promising reviews from Amazon:

“Needing something to power my CPAP machine while camping, I chose the Jackery Explorer 240 and it has surpassed both my needs and expectations. This is an update as I have enjoyed using the Jackery Explorer 240 numerous times over the past year. The E 240 continues to provide consistent power to my CPAP machine. On numerous occasions, I have used the unit for 5 nights of uninterrupted power, mostly in the 8-9 hours range of CPAP use. The E 240 packs nicely in its carry bag, is lightweight and fits in the corner of the tent next to my CPAP machine. It recharges quickly and stays recharged for months, while in winter storage. The Jackery Explorer 240 has proven to be one of the best camping lifestyle purchases I have made.” — Jeff T.

“We all want power. We all want to watch tv at the tailgate and with that we have to have power. This usually means lugging a heavy, noisy, gas sucking generator out to the tailgate. That has never been my favorite thing to do, but now there is an easier way with what I call the Tesla of generators. The Jackery Explorer 240 is a solar-powered generator ready to take your tailgate to a cleaner and greener level. The Jackery Explorer 240 gives you outdoor portable power that can help power lights, phones, laptops, TVs, blenders and much more. It sports features such as surge protection, short circuit protection, temperature control and pure sine wave. The Jackery Explorer 240 can power a TV for over three hours.” — Tailgating Challange

“I decided to purchase the Jackery 240 because we frequently head out to remote areas for several days and I wanted something that could not only charge up simple items like phones and iPads but also handle my laptop since I like to pre-process photographs in the field. This holds a charge for a long time and - while I said it’s not small for what it is the size is quite reasonable. Unfortunately, on our first trip we had an unfortunate accident as the electrical system in my truck shorted out and the truck actually caught fire and burned down to nothing. We were a good ways out and, while I’m not going to be melodramatic and say “the Jackery saved our lives” - I needed the phone for a dozen or more phone calls that required a 20-minute hike up a ridge to get a signal. Without something to recharge that phone, we would have been in much worse shape.” — Richard Vanderlippe

