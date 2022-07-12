This Jackery Portable Power Station Is 41% Off For Prime Day

“Needing something to power my CPAP machine while camping, I chose the Jackery Explorer 240 and it has surpassed both my needs and expectations. This is an update as I have enjoyed using the Jackery Explorer 240 numerous times over the past year. The E 240 continues to provide consistent power to my CPAP machine. On numerous occasions, I have used the unit for 5 nights of uninterrupted power, mostly in the 8-9 hours range of CPAP use. The E 240 packs nicely in its carry bag, is lightweight and fits in the corner of the tent next to my CPAP machine. It recharges quickly and stays recharged for months, while in winter storage. The Jackery Explorer 240 has proven to be one of the best camping lifestyle purchases I have made.” — Jeff T.

“We all want power. We all want to watch tv at the tailgate and with that we have to have power. This usually means lugging a heavy, noisy, gas sucking generator out to the tailgate. That has never been my favorite thing to do, but now there is an easier way with what I call the Tesla of generators. The Jackery Explorer 240 is a solar-powered generator ready to take your tailgate to a cleaner and greener level. The Jackery Explorer 240 gives you outdoor portable power that can help power lights, phones, laptops, TVs, blenders and much more. It sports features such as surge protection, short circuit protection, temperature control and pure sine wave. The Jackery Explorer 240 can power a TV for over three hours.” — Tailgating Challange

“I decided to purchase the Jackery 240 because we frequently head out to remote areas for several days and I wanted something that could not only charge up simple items like phones and iPads but also handle my laptop since I like to pre-process photographs in the field. This holds a charge for a long time and - while I said it’s not small for what it is the size is quite reasonable. Unfortunately, on our first trip we had an unfortunate accident as the electrical system in my truck shorted out and the truck actually caught fire and burned down to nothing. We were a good ways out and, while I’m not going to be melodramatic and say “the Jackery saved our lives” - I needed the phone for a dozen or more phone calls that required a 20-minute hike up a ridge to get a signal. Without something to recharge that phone, we would have been in much worse shape.” — Richard Vanderlippe