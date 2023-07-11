Amazon

Maybe you have an epic cross country RV trip planned or you picked out the perfect cabin in the woods. Or maybe you’re all about camping life — tents, sleeping bags and all. Whatever you have planned, if you’re going somewhere remote, you’re going to want to have a portable power station with you — and now is the best time to get one.

Jackery, a brand beloved by nature-lovers, is having some major sales during Amazon Prime Day. The brand’s top-selling portable power stations and solar generators are both on sale. With either one, you can make sure your phone, tablet and other tech devices stay fully charged. You can even use the higher-capacity models to power up a griddle or blender for a delicious al fresco meal.

Advertisement

Besides being used for camping, these portable power stations are also perfect for tailgating or keeping in your trunk or closet in case of an emergency. Below are all the Jackery Amazon Prime Day deals you need to know about, with details on how to choose the best power station or solar generator for your needs.

Don’t forget to sign up for Amazon Prime to take the most advantage of these deals. As a member, you’ll get benefits and deals on fast shipping, streaming TV and movies, grocery rewards, and so much more.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices change quickly on Prime Day, but our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back to see the latest pricing and product updates as deals rotate.