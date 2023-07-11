Maybe you have an epic cross country RV trip planned or you picked out the perfect cabin in the woods. Or maybe you’re all about camping life — tents, sleeping bags and all. Whatever you have planned, if you’re going somewhere remote, you’re going to want to have a portable power station with you — and now is the best time to get one.
Jackery, a brand beloved by nature-lovers, is having some major sales during Amazon Prime Day. The brand’s top-selling portable power stations and solar generators are both on sale. With either one, you can make sure your phone, tablet and other tech devices stay fully charged. You can even use the higher-capacity models to power up a griddle or blender for a delicious al fresco meal.
Besides being used for camping, these portable power stations are also perfect for tailgating or keeping in your trunk or closet in case of an emergency. Below are all the Jackery Amazon Prime Day deals you need to know about, with details on how to choose the best power station or solar generator for your needs.
Jackery Explorer 240 power station (44% off)
Offering more wattage than the 160, the Explorer 240 is still lightweight enough to bring on camping trips and other excursions (it’s less than seven pounds). Besides the ability to charge tech devices, fans and lights, it also has pass-through charging capability, which the 160 does not have, meaning you can charge your devices through the Jackery even as you charge the Jackery itself.
Jackery Explorer 300 portable power station (27% off)
This power station can charge up to six devices at once and
can do it in just two hours. It’s also compatible with the brand’s solar panels, which are also on sale
for Amazon Prime Day. The power station itself takes about four hours to change when plugged into a wall outlet.
Jackery Explorer 1000 solar generator with two 200-watt solar panels (45% off)
Jackery’s Explorer 1000 can power up virtually anything that needs to be charged: your electric grill, refrigerator, TV and more, up to 1000 watts. If you want to be prepared for blackouts or other disasters, this model has you covered. (Note: When a power station is sold with solar panels, Jackery refers to it as a solar generator, but it works like a regular power station rather than a traditional generator — no gas, exhaust or loud noises involved.)
Jackery Explorer 1500 portable power station (30% off)
Despite its high power, this power station doesn’t have an annoying hum like some other generators have. It also has pass-through charging without draining its own battery life and can power devices up to 1800 watts — including microwaves, coffee makers and pressure cookers.
Jackery 2000Pro solar generator with two 200-watt solar panels (44% off)
If you live in an area prone to storms, having this solar-compatible generator on hand will ensure that critical devices in your home can stay running if the power goes out — minus the noise and fumes that gas generations give off. It charges super quickly, in just 2.5 hours, and can power many household items, including refrigerators, microwaves and air conditioners.
Jackery 3000 Pro generator with two 200-watt solar panels (18% off)
With more power than any of the others included here, this solar generator charges in three to four hours and can then be used to charge many household appliances. It has WiFi and Bluetooth capabilities, so you can monitor the remaining battery levels and estimated run times using the Jackery app.