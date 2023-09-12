Everyone's Favorite Convenient Portable Power Station Is 35% Off Right Now

″...The Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 has been an excellent addition to our camping gear. It’s a versatile, powerful, and convenient solution for powering up all our essential gadgets. Whether it’s keeping our phones charged or adding the comfort of a fan in our tent, this device has been up to the task. If you’re an outdoor enthusiast looking for a reliable power solution that will never let you down, I highly recommend giving the Jackery Explorer 300 a try. It has transformed our camping experience and could very well do the same for you!” — Chad Gilbert (This review has been edited for length. Read the full review.)

“Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300W is perfect for small electronics and small appliances. We used this for 3 days following a hurricane power grid failure. The Explorer 300 charged all our devices, powered lamps, and it was able to run a fairly large fan to keep us comfortable at night without AC. You’d need at least an Explorer 1000 or 2000 to power even a small AC unit. NOTE: this little 300 model will NOT run a medium size hot plate, coffee maker, or even tea kettle, but it’s a perfect size for camping if you do not intend to cook. The 300 impressed me so much I decided to buy their largest model (Jackery Explorer 3000) for our basic home energy needs, including running a fridge, coffee maker, lamps and medium size AC (15 amp) for our bedroom at night. I will review the Jackery 3000 soon, but the small Explorer 300 was money well spent for small energy needs.” — Dominic D’Agostino

“When I first unpacked the E300 I was worried something this lightweight wouldn’t perform. I was pleasantly surprised. My primary use of the E300 is to inflate paddle boards onsite. The pump runs like it’s plugged into a running car, and it only takes 4-5% of the charge to inflate one SUP. I can’t wait to see how this thing performs on a camping trip.” — Wamje