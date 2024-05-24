Everyone's Favorite Convenient Portable Power Station Is Almost 30% Off Right Now

″I recently purchased the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 for a camping trip, and it exceeded my expectations. This power station provided reliable electricity for charging our phones, cameras, and even powering a mini cooler throughout our weekend getaway. It’s incredibly easy to use, lightweight, and compact, making it perfect for travel. The multiple charging ports came in handy, allowing us to charge multiple devices simultaneously. The build quality is excellent, and the battery life lasted longer than anticipated. Overall, I highly recommend the Jackery Explorer 240 to anyone in need of a portable power source for outdoor adventures. It’s a game-changer!” — Alaina Bolster

“Okay, I will start out by saying I am a U.S Service-member with over twenty years of Honorable service. With that being said I’ve done multiple tours to almost every desert in the Middle East, tours in tropical environments, tours in some pretty secluded off grid undisclosed locations. I only put this out there because I’ve had the pleasure of being a Jackery customer for years and years and the Jackery 240 portable power station, , the Jackery Solar Saga 60w tri-fold panels, and the small Jackery portable chargers were compact and lightweight enough to fit into my pack with ease and leave me room for the other essentials. Imagine being in the middle of nowhere and have a weeks worth of power at your fingertips for recharges, lights, portable fans, small burner for coffee and cooking. Then being able to say it never failed you, always recharged quickly, and has been through the worlds harshest conditions and environments, yet functions like the day you pulled it out of the box. So this began my Jackery passion.” — Shane

“Since getting my CPAP three years ago I’ve had only twice where the power was out at a time where it affected my ability to sleep. Yet both times it was stressful and kept me from sleeping - I need the CPAP to safely sleep at all. The second time was several hours, power going out overnight. The other time we ended up checking me into a hotel. This would be expensive if we didn’t do something. We looked at the range of options for CPAPs from well known companies, and they too were very expensive. So we decided to look at Amazon for a backup battery option and found this Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240.



In reading the many reviews and comparing to others here on Amazon, this is the one we felt would fit our lifestyle and home best. We did consider a larger size from Jackery and still may in the future, but for our current needs, enough others said this worked for their CPAP we decided to give it a go and we are happy we did. Of course our timing was ever so slightly off - a major storm rolled through two nights before it arrived - but luckily we didn’t need it. Without the weather, we still gave it a try to make sure it works. My wife charged it that day - make sure you read the instructions for understanding how best to use and keep the battery in top shape. That night I slept with the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 rather than normal power to test it. It worked perfectly. ” — Dr. Paul