Get These Camper-Approved Portable Power Stations For Up To 41% Off

A 1,000-watt power station with two solar panels

4.7 out of 5 starsThis power station is similar to the previous model and comes with two of the brand's solar panels that can recharge the power station in six hours when you can't or don't want to use AC wall outlet charging."I bought this solar generator for the sole purpose of powering a small portable fridge/cooler to keep my daughter’s insulin cold in the event of an extended power outage. It’s gets the job done and then some! It’s easy to set up and easy to run. The cooler is a 40 watt cooler so I was hoping that if the generator charged all day while also powering the cooler that a charge would last through the night until I could charge it the next day. It did just that. When it first arrived, I charged it to full charge (99%) using the wall adapter. Then I unplugged the battery and ran the cooler on it for 24 h. It’s a 40 watt cooler but only draws about 2-5 watts to maintain temp so after 24 hours the battery had 87% left. So a single battery charge should last days, which is unexpected but amazing. After that I plugged the solar panels in and sat everything up outside in full sun in NC in August from 2-4p. During which time it was generating 110-125 watts. When I checked it at 4p it was fully charged (from 87% to 100%). It states that with the 2 solar panels max power input is 100 watts each, so 200 watts. I didn’t get close to that so I’m not sure what else to do to get closer to full power (except live closer to the equator). Overall the generator exceeded all of my expectations on quality, design, function, meeting my needs, and ease of use. I highly recommend it. Hopefully it has longevity but since I’m not using it everyday, I expect it to last quite a while." — Brittany Hildebrand