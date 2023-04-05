Get These Camper-Approved Portable Power Stations For Up To 41% Off

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Multiple HuffPost shopping writers and editors know that when there’s a sale on Jackery’s crowd-favorite portable power stations and solar panels, it’s time to run (and not walk).
Shopping writer Griffin Wynne and senior editor Janie Campbell — both experienced campers — previously recommended these versatile portable power stations for outdoor recreation, road trips and keeping on hand in case of emergencies and outages.
Various models of these handheld power stations are packed with enough juice to fire up a variety of electronics and appliances, enabling campers and RV owners to enjoy creature comforts like blenders and laptops while “roughing it” in the great outdoors.
A number of the devices — which can be recharged through a traditional grounded outlet, a car charger or by using the brand’s proprietary solar panels — are currently on sale at Amazon for up to 41% off.
If you’re preparing for a road trip, outdoor adventures or unpredictable weather this summer, we recommend grabbing one of these convenient devices. We’ve down broken the available models and their relevant specs ahead.
An everyday option with 200 watts of power
Rating:
4.7 out of 5 stars
Equipped with four output ports including one AC outlet, one DC car port and two USB, this entry-level model weighs less than seven pounds and offers up to 200 watts of power. It can charge a phone up to 24 times before needing to be plugged in again. Promising review:
"This power supply made the perfect addition to my emergency supplies kit. I was expecting something much larger, but it turns out that it's about the size of a toaster! I picked it up so that I could have charging and small appliance operation during power outages or any other emergency situation. I tested the output and the draw against anything and everything that I'd want to power and it worked great. Having the display on the front that shows the current is a big plus. Per the instructions I plan to pull it out of the emergency supplies cabinet every 3-4 months just to run it down to zero and then recharge for battery health." — Mike Gardner
A 1,000-watt Pro power station
Rating:
4.7 out of 5 stars
This advanced, higher-capacity Explorer 1000 Pro option will add convenience to longer camping trips or blackouts. It holds 1,000 watts of power and can charge eight devices simultaneously. It's also designed with a carrying handle that folds down for ultra-compact storage.Promising review:
"We purchased the Jackery 1000 Pro Solar Generator with 2 SolarSaga 80w panels for use during grid power outages. We were so impressed with its performance, we purchased 2 additional SolarSaga 80w panels... As for outputs, our plans are to use the 1000 Pro to power the fridge, home theater, and possibly the freezer (if the outage were to extend beyond 24 hours or so). The 1000 Pro has no problems powering the sensitive electronics of the home theater system (~100 watts). Also, when charging our phones from the USB ports (both USB - A and C) the phones recognized the ports quick charge capabilities and charged accordingly. One of the most practical features is the pass through charging capability (which I have tested successfully). ...Most companies tout their superior customer service and many fall short. Not Jackery, my few interactions with Team Jackery have had outstanding results." — Richard Anderson
A 1,000-watt power station with two solar panels
Rating:
4.7 out of 5 stars
This power station is similar to the previous model and comes with two of the brand's solar panels that can recharge the power station in six hours when you can't or don't want to use AC wall outlet charging.Promising review:
"I bought this solar generator for the sole purpose of powering a small portable fridge/cooler to keep my daughter’s insulin cold in the event of an extended power outage. It’s gets the job done and then some! It’s easy to set up and easy to run. The cooler is a 40 watt cooler so I was hoping that if the generator charged all day while also powering the cooler that a charge would last through the night until I could charge it the next day. It did just that. When it first arrived, I charged it to full charge (99%) using the wall adapter. Then I unplugged the battery and ran the cooler on it for 24 h. It’s a 40 watt cooler but only draws about 2-5 watts to maintain temp so after 24 hours the battery had 87% left. So a single battery charge should last days, which is unexpected but amazing. After that I plugged the solar panels in and sat everything up outside in full sun in NC in August from 2-4p. During which time it was generating 110-125 watts. When I checked it at 4p it was fully charged (from 87% to 100%). It states that with the 2 solar panels max power input is 100 watts each, so 200 watts. I didn’t get close to that so I’m not sure what else to do to get closer to full power (except live closer to the equator). Overall the generator exceeded all of my expectations on quality, design, function, meeting my needs, and ease of use. I highly recommend it. Hopefully it has longevity but since I’m not using it everyday, I expect it to last quite a while." — Brittany Hildebrand
An upgraded option with 1,800 watts of power
Rating:
4.6 out of 5 stars
This heavy-duty Explorer 1500 model offers 1,800 watts and seven outputs. It's capable of powering up a refrigerator, microwave or TV, and despite its massive capacity weighs only 35 pounds. Promising review:
"I have four of these units, two at home and two at my cabin. They are perfect to run indoors to back up refrigerators and fans if the power is out and give you all the power you need in the backwoods to charge batteries and phones. I highly recommend them as a way to be worry free in the back country or if there is a power outage." — Joshua O'Neill
A high-performance 2,220-watt power station with rechargeable solar panels
Rating:
4.6 out of 5 stars
The highest-capacity model marked down during the sale, this 2,200-watt power station comes equipped with eight outlets and one 200-watt solar panel for off-grid charging. It's capable of powering even an air conditioner. Promising review:
"I'm glad I bought this. I've been using this as a portable power station to power all of my tools and it never ran out of juice. When used with the 200W solar panel, this could become a reliable source of electricity for days. The option to charge via 12V outlet makes this very convenient for camping or any outside activities. I'm planning to buy another one so we could rotate while charging. Highly recommended!" — Nguyen Huy H