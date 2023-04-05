Get These Camper-Approved Portable Power Stations For Up To 41% Off

Amazon Jackery portable power stations and solar panels on sale at Amazon

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Multiple HuffPost shopping writers and editors know that when there’s a sale on Jackery’s crowd-favorite portable power stations and solar panels, it’s time to run (and not walk).

Advertisement

Shopping writer Griffin Wynne and senior editor Janie Campbell — both experienced campers — previously recommended these versatile portable power stations for outdoor recreation, road trips and keeping on hand in case of emergencies and outages.

Various models of these handheld power stations are packed with enough juice to fire up a variety of electronics and appliances, enabling campers and RV owners to enjoy creature comforts like blenders and laptops while “roughing it” in the great outdoors.

A number of the devices — which can be recharged through a traditional grounded outlet, a car charger or by using the brand’s proprietary solar panels — are currently on sale at Amazon for up to 41% off.

Advertisement

If you’re preparing for a road trip, outdoor adventures or unpredictable weather this summer, we recommend grabbing one of these convenient devices. We’ve down broken the available models and their relevant specs ahead.