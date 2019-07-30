All The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week (July 28-Aug. 3)

Miramax "Jackie Brown"

Over the next few days, Netflix adds about two dozen movies to the service. So you have quite a few options this week, including multiple Academy Award-nominated films.

“Four Weddings and a Funeral,” the 1994 rom-com starring Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell, joins on Aug. 1, as does Quentin Tarantino’s 1997 movie, “Jackie Brown.”

Netflix adds a new Original film with the Aug. 2 debut of “Otherhood,” which stars Patricia Arquette, Angela Bassett and Felicity Huffman. You can read more about all three movies below.

You can also check out a full list of movies joining Netflix this week at the bottom of this article.

A Few Notables

MGM "Four Weddings and a Funeral"

Sum Up: Richard Curtis (“Notting Hill, “Love Actually,” “Yesterday”) wrote this rom-com starring Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell. The story follows Grant’s British character as he falls in love with an American woman over a series of, you guessed it, four weddings and a funeral. This earned Academy Award nominations for Best Picture and Best Screenplay.

Read On: Mindy Kaling recently adapted this movie into a show on Hulu. Reviews have been middling to bad.

Miramax "Jackie Brown"

Sum Up: Quentin Tarantino wrote and directed this movie, which stars Samuel L. Jackson and Robert De Niro, and Pam Grier as the titular character. The story follows a flight attendant who attempts to double-cross a detective and an arms dealer for half-a-million dollars. This earned an Academy Award nomination for Robert Forster in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Read On: In anticipation of Tarantino’s new movie, “Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood,” The Ringer debuted a collaborative podcast with the director called “Quentin Tarantino’s Feature Presentation.”

Linda Kallerus/Netflix "Otherhood"

Sum Up: Patricia Arquette, Angela Bassett and Felicity Huffman star in this movie based around the title’s wordplay on the word “motherhood.” The three mother protagonists feel unloved by their sons and hatch a plan to force themselves back into the lives of their children. Along the way, they embrace letting go of their suburban ways and embrace the kind of late night fun you can only have in the city.

Read On: The New York Times interviewed Bassett about motherhood and what’s next for “Black Panther,” which she starred in last year.

The Full List of Movies Joining Netflix

July 29

“The Croods”

July 31

“The Red Sea Diving Resort” (Netflix Film)

Aug. 1

“Are We Done Yet?”

“Boyka: Undisputed”

“Four Weddings and a Funeral”

“Groundhog Day”

“Horns”

“Jackie Brown”

“Jupiter Ascending”

“Now and Then”

“Panic Room”

“Rocky”

“Rocky II”

“Rocky III”

“Rocky IV”

“Rocky V”

“Sex and the City: The Movie”

“Something’s Gotta Give”

“The Bank Job”

“The House Bunny”

“The Sinner: Julian”

“To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar”

“Why Do Fools Fall in Love”

Aug. 2