Longtime GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana was killed in a Wednesday afternoon car accident, her office confirmed.

“She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” her office said in a statement, which was shared on Twitter by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

“Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. We will have no further comment at this time,” her office said.

It is with a heavy heart that I am sharing this statement from the Office of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. pic.twitter.com/UEPoKBDf5N — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 3, 2022