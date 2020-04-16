Hugh Jackman Reveals His Ryan Reynolds Feud Began Because Of ... Scarlett Johansson?

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have been trolling each other for so long, it’s hard to put a finger on when it all began.

In a new interview with The Daily Beast, Jackman revealed his long-running faux feud with his friend actually started with another star: Scarlett Johansson.

“How did it start? ... God, this is a classic sign where your feud has gone too long, where you don’t even know why or how it started!” Jackman admitted.

He recalled that it kicked off with some lighthearted teasing on the set of “Wolverine,” not long after Reynolds had married Johansson. (The pair were married from 2008 to 2011, before Reynolds married his current wife Blake Lively the following year.)

“I met him back on ‘Wolverine,’ and I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett, and Scarlett had just married Ryan,” Jackman said. “So when he came on set, I was like, ‘Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, pal, because I’m watching,’ and we started ribbing each other that way ... Then it all escalated with the ‘Deadpool’ thing and him calling me out.”

Reynolds’ superhero comedy “Deadpool” and its sequel hilariously targeted﻿ Jackman’s “Wolverine” character over and over.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman arrive at the "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" screening in 2009, not long after Jackman says their long-running feud began.

It’s been more than a decade since it all started, but the two good friends — and arch nemeses — are still at it with full intensity. Just days ago, Reynolds hijacked Jackman’s sweet anniversary post for his wife. When coming up for retribution for that offense, Jackman said he tries not to stew about plotting revenge for too long.

“I’ve found in the past that it just gets unhealthy if it’s more than five hours of obsessing over how to get Ryan Reynolds. But five hours is good and healthy and keeps me strong and ready,” he laughed.

It’s no surprise that it takes him so long to plot his revenge. Over the years, the two have elaborately one-upped each other, laying pranks for birthdays, anniversaries, and just about anything else they can cook up.