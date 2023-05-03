Jackson Mahomes, Brother Of K.C. Chiefs Quarterback, Charged With Sexual Battery

Police are investigating allegations that Jackson Mahomes, 22, assaulted a waiter and the owner of an Overland Park restaurant last weekend. In separate incidents, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes allegedly shoved the 19-year-old male waiter more than once and later forcibly kissed the 40-year-old female owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge, 6995 W. 151st St. Police have been evaluating the establishment’s surveillance video recordings from last Saturday night as part of their investigation, restaurant owner Aspen Vaughn told The Star. An attorney for Jackson Mahomes provided the following statement: “Jackson has done nothing wrong,” Brandan Davies said. “Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.” In an interview and a series of followup texts with The Star, Aspen Vaughn recounted the events of last Saturday, which the waiter also backed up. She also provided a video purportedly showing Jackson Mahomes grabbing her by the throat and kissing her at least twice in her office shortly after 10 p.m. His advances were unwelcome and shocking, she said, and she believes he was intoxicated. Read more at kansascity.com.