Jackson Mahomes, Brother Of K.C. Chiefs Quarterback, Charged With Sexual Battery

The social media influencer, who's often seen at Patrick Mahomes' games, is accused of assaulting a waiter and forcibly kissing a restaurant owner.
Ron Dicker

Social media influencer Jackson Mahomes, younger brother of Super Bowl champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of aggravated sexual battery after a reported incident at a suburban Kansas City restaurant, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department.

Mahomes, the 22-year-old brother of the Kansas City Chiefs star, was booked into the Johnson County Jail at 7:42 a.m. and held on a $100,000 bond.

Jackson Mahomes with brother Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs during the team's Super Bowl victory parade on Feb. 15.
Jay Biggerstaff via Getty Images

The arrest stemmed from a Feb. 25 accusation that Mahomes forcibly kissed the 40-year-old female proprietor of Aspen’s Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas, and shoved a waiter, police told the Kansas City CBS station KCTV-5. Detectives were reviewing surveillance footage, the Kansas City Star reported earlier.

An attorney for Mahomes previously denied any wrongdoing by the social media personality.

Mahomes’ Instagram posts often featured him at games or with his famous brother.

The unidentified waiter told the Star that Mahomes entered the restaurant’s basement office with an entourage and assaulted the server when he tried to get inside for a water bottle. Aspen Vaughn, the owner, said Mahomes then grabbed her neck and kissed her multiple times while he attempted to address the shoving incident, according to the newspaper.

@thekansascitystar

Police are investigating allegations that Jackson Mahomes, 22, assaulted a waiter and the owner of an Overland Park restaurant last weekend. In separate incidents, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes allegedly shoved the 19-year-old male waiter more than once and later forcibly kissed the 40-year-old female owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge, 6995 W. 151st St. Police have been evaluating the establishment’s surveillance video recordings from last Saturday night as part of their investigation, restaurant owner Aspen Vaughn told The Star. An attorney for Jackson Mahomes provided the following statement: “Jackson has done nothing wrong,” Brandan Davies said. “Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.” In an interview and a series of followup texts with The Star, Aspen Vaughn recounted the events of last Saturday, which the waiter also backed up. She also provided a video purportedly showing Jackson Mahomes grabbing her by the throat and kissing her at least twice in her office shortly after 10 p.m. His advances were unwelcome and shocking, she said, and she believes he was intoxicated. Read more at kansascity.com.

♬ Storytelling - Adriel
