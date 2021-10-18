Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, caught flak after dancing on the jersey-number memorial for a slain Washington player who was honored Sunday. (Watch the video below.)

The younger Mahomes posted a TikTok clip showing him dancing atop the late Sean Taylor’s No. 21 logo on the sideline during Sunday’s game at Washington’s FedEx Field. The Washington Football Team held a ceremony to retire the star safety’s number. Taylor, a 24-year-old in his fourth season, was shot to death by a home invader in 2007.

Jackson Mahomes doing a TikTok dance on Sean Taylor’s memorial logo pic.twitter.com/PI5pzwS8c8 — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) October 17, 2021

Mahomes apologized on Twitter for “accidentally” stepping on the tribute after he and others were directed to stand in the roped-off area.

“I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family,” Mahomes wrote.

But many criticized Mahomes, who took heat last month for pouring water on hecklers after one of his brother’s games.

Jackson Mahomes danced on the Sean Taylor #21 sideline tribute for TikTok.



Bigger question probably needs to be why anyone was allowed to stand on it to begin with.



Jackson Mahomes, who has nearly 1 million followers on TikTok, appears to have since deleted the clip. But he also posted another TikTok dance from what looks like a luxury box at the game.

