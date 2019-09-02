SPORTS

Jackson State Mascot Penalized For Unsportsmanlike Conduct

Wavee Dave the Tiger got a little too caught up in the action after his team scored.

Wavee Dave needs to curb his enthusiasm.

The Jackson State Tigers mascot was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct on a play in which his team scored a touchdown Sunday against Bethune-Cookman University in Atlanta.

A long scoring pass from Tigers quarterback Jalon Jones to Warren Newman resulted in an end zone pileup. The costumed Wavee Dave joined in. Oops.

He’s supposed to be generating school spirit, not drawing flags from the referees.

Jackson State didn’t score again in a 36-15 defeat

But at least Wavee Dave got in on the highlight reel.

