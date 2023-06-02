Jacky Oh, Former Star Of ‘Wild ’N Out,’ Dead At 32

Jacky Oh, a former star of “Wild ’N Out” and longtime partner of current cast member DC Young Fly, has died at the age of 32, the sketch and rap battle show announced on Thursday.

The cause of the actor and entrepreneur’s death has not been revealed.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild ’N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” BET Media Group said in a statement shared on the show’s Instagram account.

Jacky Oh has died at the age of 32. Paras Griffin via Getty Images

The tribute described Oh as a “loving friend and beloved colleague” during her five seasons on the Nick Cannon-hosted show, which she joined in 2014.

“More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children,” it added. Oh shared those three children with DC Young Fly, the rapper and comedian she met on the set of the show in 2015.