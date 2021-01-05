Cop Who Shot Jacob Blake Not Charged In Kenosha, Wisconsin, Case

Rusten Sheskey, the police officer in Kenosha, Wiscconsin, who shot Jacob Blake in the back seven times in August, paralyzing him from the waist down and sparking protests, will not face charges for the incident, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced Tuesday.

The city of Kenosha braced for what may be a riotous few days following the decision. On Monday, the city council voted unanimously in favor of Mayor John Antaramian’s emergency declaration “regarding potential civil unrest,” granting him emergency powers for eight days.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) mobilized the state’s National Guard on Monday, which has dispatched 500 troops to assist local law enforcement.

Blake’s father, Jacob Blake Sr., speculated Monday that the addition of troops signaled Sheskey wouldn’t be charged.

“What is the National Guard for?” Blake Sr. wondered aloud before leading a march through the city Monday. “They going to deliver mail? Deliver ice cream? What do you think they’re here for?”

The Aug. 23 shooting, captured on video, sparked mass protests in Kenosha as the nation reeled from a summer marked by sometimes-violent demonstrations after the death of George Floyd, another Black man, at the hands of police in Minneapolis on May 25.

Kenosha was flooded with armed vigilantes, many from out of state. Some were responding to a Facebook event seeking “patriots willing to take up arms and defend our city from the evil thugs.”

Kenosha police were responding to a “reported domestic incident” when Sheskey, who is white, fired seven rounds at the 29-year-old Black man as he opened and leaned inside the driver’s side door of a parked SUV.

Video of the incident shows the three officers who responded yelling about a knife prior to the gunfire, but 22-year-old Raysean White, who filmed the video, told the Associated Press he didn’t see a knife in Blake’s possession. One was later found on the driver-side floorboard of the SUV.

White said a group of six or seven women had been yelling at each other on the sidewalk prior to Blake’s arrival in the SUV and that Blake didn’t appear to exchange any words with the women when he arrived.

Blake’s three children were in the backseat of the vehicle when Sheskey, a seven-year veteran of the force, opened fire.

Blake’s attorney, Ben Crump, said the man was “simply trying to do the right thing by intervening in a domestic incident.”

Brendan Matthews, who is representing Sheskey and the Kenosha police union, told CNN that the officer believed Blake was trying to kidnap one of the children when he used deadly force. Two earlier attempts by police to subdue Blake with a Taser failed.

Protests erupted in the city following the shooting, with police firing tear gas at protesters, some of whom threw bottles, shot fireworks and lit fires.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!