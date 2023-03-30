'QAnon Shaman' Jacob Chansley Released From Prison Early

One of the most recognizable rioters from the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, will soon be released.

Jacob Chansley, better known as the “QAnon Shaman,” gained notoriety during the insurrection thanks to his face paint, bare chest and furry, Viking-style hat with horns.

Prosecutors said that during the Jan. 6 riot, Chansley yelled, “Time’s up, motherfuckers,” and left a note at the Senate dais that said, “It’s only a matter of time. Justice is coming.”

Chansley was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison in November 2021, but he was recently transferred from a federal prison complex to a halfway house in Arizona and is set to be released on May 25.

Chansley’s trial attorney, Albert Watkins, told Fox 10 Phoenix that he was pleased his former client is getting released.

“After serving 11 months in solitary prior to his sentence being imposed, and only 16 months of his sentence thereafter, it is appropriate this gentle and intelligent young man be permitted to move forward with the next stage of what undoubtedly will be a law-abiding and enriching life,” Watkins said.

