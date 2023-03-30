What's Hot

Laura Ingraham Will Gobsmack You With This Denial Of Capitol Insurrection

Watch Alleged Carjackers Realize They Can’t Drive Stick

'It Is Our Job To Fix It': Dem Rep Calls Out Gun-Loving GOP Lawmaker

Trump's Ugly New Boast About Dictators Backfires Spectacularly

Arizona Democrats Sue To Knock No Labels Party Off The Ballot

Jason Ritter Says Alcoholism Nearly Derailed Relationship With Now-Wife Melanie Lynskey

Democratic Lawmaker Explodes At GOP Colleague Over Gun Violence: 'Cowards!'

Eric Swalwell Shares The Receipts In Takedown Of GOP Lawmakers' Tweets

AWKWARD! 'Daily Show' Guest Host John Leguizamo Imagines Pence's Trump Testimony

Tucker Carlson Makes Disturbing Prediction In Rant Against Gun Control

I Was A Mom Of 2 And PTA President. Nobody Knew I Was Also Popping 10 Ambien A Day.

Does Blinking A Lot Mean You're Lying?

Politicscapitol riotjan 6Jacob Chansley

'QAnon Shaman' Jacob Chansley Released From Prison Early

The Jan. 6 rioter was recently transferred from a federal prison complex to a halfway house in Arizona and is set to be released on May 25.
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

One of the most recognizable rioters from the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, will soon be released.

Jacob Chansley, better known as the “QAnon Shaman,” gained notoriety during the insurrection thanks to his face paint, bare chest and furry, Viking-style hat with horns.

Prosecutors said that during the Jan. 6 riot, Chansley yelled, “Time’s up, motherfuckers,” and left a note at the Senate dais that said, “It’s only a matter of time. Justice is coming.”

Chansley was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison in November 2021, but he was recently transferred from a federal prison complex to a halfway house in Arizona and is set to be released on May 25.

Chansley’s trial attorney, Albert Watkins, told Fox 10 Phoenix that he was pleased his former client is getting released.

“After serving 11 months in solitary prior to his sentence being imposed, and only 16 months of his sentence thereafter, it is appropriate this gentle and intelligent young man be permitted to move forward with the next stage of what undoubtedly will be a law-abiding and enriching life,” Watkins said.

The release comes just weeks after Elon Musk tweeted “Free Jacob Chansley” to his 130 million Twitter followers, though it’s unknown whether that had any effect on Chansley’s release.

Go To Homepage
David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community