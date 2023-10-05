The Jacob Elordi era is upon us, and many people on the site formerly known as Twitter are totally here for it ― though not everyone agrees.
It started Tuesday when film production company A24 released the trailer for “Priscilla,” which is based on the life of Priscilla Presley (played by Cailee Spaeny) and her troubled romance with Elvis Presley.
The pair’s controversial relationship has been heavily criticized in recent years given that Priscilla met Elvis when she was 14 and he was 24. The singer later tied the knot with a 21-year-old Priscilla in 1967, when he was 32. The two divorced in 1973.
More than a dozen movies about Elvis have been released over the years, but what caught people’s eye on social media was the fact that the movie comes out just a year after Austin Butler took on the role of the multiplatinum artist in 2022’s “Elvis.”
While Butler’s performance in Baz Luhrmann’s biographical music drama earned him an Oscar nod, X users seem prepared to erase all on-screen memories of the actor simply based on snippets of Elordi’s performance in the “Priscilla” teaser.
In tweets, people have praised the “Euphoria” alum’s spot-on Southern drawl and overall demeanor as the Memphis legend, with many saying his portrayal of the musician blows Butler’s out of the water.
Some noted that Elordi appears to have a knack for playing troubled characters.
If you’ve ever tuned into “Euphoria,” you know exactly the dark depths that his character Nate Jacobs reached while dealing with his obsession for control and violent tendencies.
Others rushed to Butler’s defense, slamming the notion that Elordi could outdo his performance.
One X user pointed out that 2022’s “Elvis” and 2023’s “Priscilla” can’t be compared, since both films have different focal points.
While “Elvis” chronicled the life of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll under the management of the audacious Colonel Tom Parker, “Priscilla” focuses on the woman he married.
Directed by Sofia Coppola, “Priscilla” is based on Priscilla Presley’s 1985 memoir “Elvis and Me,” which gives personal accounts of her relationship with Elvis.
“Priscilla” hits theaters Nov. 3.