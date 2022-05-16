Florida Man Arrested After Repeatedly Asking 911 To Arrest Joe Biden

A Florida man is facing charges of misusing 911 after he allegedly placed repeated calls asking law enforcement officers to arrest President Joe Biden.

Jacob Philbeck, 29, was arrested on May 8 after making a series of calls to the Pinellas County 911 system requesting that Biden be arrested and former drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán be freed, according to an arrest report obtained by The Smoking Gun.

Police said Philbeck was initially told that “the information he was providing was a non-emergency situation” and was warned not to make similar 911 calls.

Philbeck apparently didn’t get the message, because he called cops again saying, once again, that “President Biden needed to be placed in prison,” and “El Chapo needed to be freed.”

Following the three calls to 911, Deputies decided to pay Philbeck a visit around 6 a.m.

At the time they stopped by, Philbeck was on the phone with 911, but that call was cut short by his arrest.