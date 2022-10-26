Jacob Tremblay's Grown-Up Red Carpet Appearance Sends Internet Into A Frenzy

Time flies ― even when you’re a former child star like Jacob Tremblay.

Tremblay, who turned 16 earlier this month, sent his fans into a frenzy over the weekend after walking the red carpet at Saturday’s premiere of Netflix’s “My Father’s Dragon” in Los Angeles.

Those who remember the Canadian actor from his youthful roles in “Room” and “Doctor Sleep” were stunned by his now-grown-up appearance.

Jacob Tremblay attends the premiere of Netflix’s “My Father’s Dragon” in Los Angeles. Presley Ann via Getty Images

Later that day, Tremblay decided to remind viewers just how far he’s come by posting side-by-side photos of himself, similar to the two found below, on Twitter. The first was taken around the time “Room” was released in 2015, while the second was from Saturday’s premiere.

“how it started vs how it’s going…” he tweeted alongside the photo collage.

Tremblay at age 9 (left) and at age 16. via Getty Images

As of Wednesday afternoon, the tweet had received more than 48,000 likes and drawn a plethora of hilarious responses.

NO WAY! I still remember when they had to give you a step so you could give your Critics Choice speech 🥺 — ︽✵︽ Strongest Avenger ︽✵︽ (@Twinkle_Fists) October 23, 2022

“Nope. I refuse to believe time is moving that fast…not on my watch,” one person tweeted.“just so you’re aware, TIME HAS PASSED,” added another.

Yeah way to make us adults feel old. You are supposed to remain 7 forever so we feel young. Now we got to yell at people to get off our lawns. — Rob Michel (@RobMichel8) October 23, 2022

Tremblay was only 8 years old when he was cast as Jack Newsome, a young boy born in captivity with only his mother (Brie Larson) for companionship, in “Room.” The thriller was a critical and commercial smash, and received four Academy Award nominations. Larson’s performance won her an Oscar for Best Actress.

In recent years, Tremblay has been mostly focused on voice work. In addition to “My Father’s Dragon,” he also provided the voice of the title character in the 2021 Disney-Pixar feature, “Luca.”

