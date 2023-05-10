A Grown-Up Jacob Tremblay Walking 'Little Mermaid' Carpet Reminds Us That Time Flies

Jacob Tremblay’s appearance on the blue carpet at the premiere for “The Little Mermaid” left many of us wondering where the years have gone.

The actor, who voices Flounder in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid,” stunned some Twitter users with his grown-up appearance at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on Monday.

Tremblay, 16, was cast for the role in 2019 and began filming in early 2020 when he was just 13. The movie is due out on May 26.

“I love the collective ‘I feel old’ sentiment that we all had seeing Jacob Tremblay at ‘The Little Mermaid’ premiere,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Jacob Tremblay isn’t this little kid anymore???? But that was just yesterday. I feel old,” wrote another.

Jacob Tremblay at the world premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 8, 2023, in Hollywood. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Many fans were introduced to Tremblay in his breakout performance in the 2015 film “Room.”

He starred alongside Brie Larson in the dark drama when he was 7 years old.

Even Tremblay himself is processing how much he’s grown over the years. He told The Hollywood Reporter at Monday’s premiere that he was surprised at how much his voice has changed since he filmed “The Little Mermaid.”

“My voice has changed so much, when I was rewatching it, I couldn’t really tell it was me,” he said. “I was like, ‘Is that me? It doesn’t sound like me.’”

Tremblay also addressed reactions from some fans online who have complained that Flounder looks a bit too realistic in the live-action film.