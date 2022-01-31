Actor Who Criticized Street Closures For Funeral Of 'One F**king Cop' Is Fired

Jacqueline Guzman, an actor who railed on TikTok against street closures due to the heavily attended funeral for slain New York City Police Officer Jason Rivera, was fired Saturday by a film production company, the New York Daily News reported.

Face To Face Films wrote that Guzman is “no longer a member of our company” after it heard about the “insensitive” video.

Guzman’s tirade against street closures went viral and she quickly deleted it ― but it was preserved and circulated widely on social media.

The facemask-wearing Guzman walks in the street in the clip and says authorities “do not need to shut down most of lower Manhattan because one cop died for probably doing his job incorrectly.”

“They kill people who are under 22 every single day for no good reason and we don’t shut down the city for them,” Guzman said.

“This is fucking ridiculous,” she continued. “What if somebody’s having a heart attack in this area? Nobody can get to them because it’s all blocked off for one fucking cop.”

Police carry the casket of New York City Police Officer Jason Rivera out of St. Patrick's Cathedral after his funeral service. Newsday LLC via Getty Images

The 22-year-old Rivera was shot and killed Jan. 21 while responding to a domestic violence call. His partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, was also shot and died days later.

Law enforcement officers packed the streets for Rivera's funeral. New York Daily News via Getty Images

Police filled the streets Friday outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral in midtown Manhattan to honor Rivera.

“New Yorkers turned out by the thousands yesterday to help us honor our fallen brother. One person spreading hate cannot erase that,” Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch said in a statement reported by the New York Post. “This kind of garbage has polluted the conversation for far too long. We need the New Yorkers who are standing with us to speak up and push back.”

According to her now-deleted Face To Face Films bio, Guzman, originally from Hialeah, Florida, attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and started her own production company.