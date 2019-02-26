FRANCOIS GUILLOT via Getty Images The bag is so small you almost can't see it.

Jacquemus, the French fashion label known for both its extra-large tote bags and celebrity-approved tiny purses, has really outdone itself.

For the fall 2019 presentation, which took place on Monday and was inspired by the French countryside, designer Simon Porte Jacquemus sent models down the runway holding bags so small we almost missed them completely.

The bags were given to attendees with the show’s invitation and they came down the runway in red, white and orange. As one writer at Harper’s Bazaar pointed out, they’re barely big enough to fit your Apple AirPods.

Seriously, just take a look for yourself:

Richard Bord via Getty Images

Richard Bord via Getty Images

These tiny bags, which come with a big price tag, aren’t new territory for Jacquemus. The label currently sells a small purse aptly called “Le Chiquito” for $486 and a similarly small “Le Piccolo” bag for $504. (For what it’s worth, tiny bags also showed up at Brandon Maxwell’s spring 2019 show, so Jacquemus isn’t alone on this one.)

This season’s offering, however, took things to a new level and people on Twitter couldn’t help but point out how ridiculous the new bags are:

new Jacquemus bags are crazy pic.twitter.com/c0wtQn6yEh — manny404 (@mannynotfound) February 26, 2019

When you say you carry “little to no” emotional baggage. @jacquemus pic.twitter.com/AmF9SisAB2 — COVETEUR (@Coveteur) February 25, 2019

Jacquemus making next season's bags pic.twitter.com/A9JVDfot6Y — Sophie (@jil_slander) February 26, 2019

Jacquemus is essentially just becoming the bag version of that Tiny Hat SNL sketch pic.twitter.com/JMt6awbxaW — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) February 25, 2019

Inside this tiny Jacquemus bag you’ll find a blue pill and a red pill. The choice is yours. pic.twitter.com/ATgkWi2VIV — Emilia Petrarca (@EmiliaPetrarca) February 25, 2019

Uh the new jacquemus bags are so small I actually *did not notice them* while watching the show pic.twitter.com/ouYmc94Z7N — Emma Hope Allwood (@emmahopeall) February 25, 2019

Jacquemus invite looking like a whole poly pocket bag pic.twitter.com/Ej5FGyjoSO — 𝔥𝔞𝔫𝔫𝔞𝔥 (@eqqyolk) February 24, 2019

is being the "tiniest bag girl" in a jacquemus show like being the "bride" of a normal runway show pic.twitter.com/M252j73oun — elizabeth holmes's fake voice (@EmmaSpecter) February 25, 2019

For good measure, Jacquemus also showed some average-sized bags and at least one new massive tote. We can only imagine how much stuff we’d lose in the depths of it:

FRANCOIS GUILLOT via Getty Images An extra-large bag from the Jacquemus fall 2019 collection.