Jada Pinkett And Jaden Smith 'Disgusted' By Shane Dawson 'Sexualizing' 11-Year-Old Willow

Dawson expressed regret in his apology video over creating a “child molester character” in past sketches.

“I swear on my life, I am not somebody who would ever talk about a child, like in seriousness, I would never talk about a child in any way that is inappropriate,” he said. “That is disgusting, that is gross, it is not something I would ever do. It is something I did for shock value or because I thought it was funny or, like ‘Oh my god, my child molester character,’ or whatever.”

But it’s not exactly the first apology for Dawson, who asked for forgiveness back in 2018 over his “really shitty fucking jokes” concerning pedophilia, especially given his young fan base.

In his recent video, Dawson also said there is “literally no excuse” for his past use of blackface and the N-word on his channel.