Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Update On Her Journey With Alopecia

Jada Pinkett Smith recently shared an update on her journey dealing with hair loss in a candid video posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

The actor showed her shaved head in the video, pointing to a line that she said had suddenly appeared on top of her head.

“Now at this point I can only laugh ... now y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia,” she said before pointing to her head.

“Now this is going to be a little more difficult for me to hide, so I thought I should just share it so y’all not asking questions,” she continued.

The “Red Table Talk” host then noted she was going to place “rhinestones” on her head to create a “crown.”

Pinkett Smith has openly discussed her journey with alopecia areata, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.

During a 2018 episode of her Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk,” she recalled the “terrifying” experience of first dealing with hair loss.

“I was in the shower one day and then just handfuls of hair, just in my hands,” she said, before adding, “It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking with fear.”

The actor debuted her shaved head with a selfie she posted on Instagram in July, writing at the time that her daughter, Willow, “made me do it because it was time to let go.”

“My 50s are about to be Divinely lit with this shed,” she wrote.

