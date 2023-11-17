Jada Pinkett Smith Reacts To Ana Navarro Saying She Was 'Emasculating' Will Smith

LOADING ERROR LOADING

When asked about the criticism during an appearance on “The Breakfast Club” on Thursday, Pinkett Smith said she thinks Navarro would have a better understanding of the Smiths’ relationship if she read Pinkett Smith’s memoir, “Worthy.”

“If you want to just read headlines, I could see how that could be confusing,” Pinkett Smith said. “But the book is right here.”

“You have two books you can read actually,” she added, referencing her husband’s memoir “Will,” released in 2021.

“People have the right to their opinions, and I always know that anybody who’s saying that hasn’t really done their homework,” she continued.

Pinkett Smith said she’s focused on her family bond, which she says has remained intact after she released her bombshell memoir last month.

“Will knows what it is, I know what it is, my kids know what it is, and more importantly, Great Supreme does too,” she said. “That’s really all I’m concerned with at the end of the day.”

During an episode of “The View” last month, Navarro criticized Pinkett Smith and the various details she has publicly shared about her relationship with the “King Richard” actor.

“Listen, I’m done with the Jada thing, and I’m done defending Will because Will is out there supporting her,” she said. “I think Will is being held emotionally prisoner.”

When co-host Sunny Hostin suggested she read Pinkett Smith’s memoir, Navarro responded: “I don’t want to read the book. I don’t want give them another dime for her emasculating and embarrassing him to everybody in the world.”

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith photographed together at the Los Angeles premiere for "Emancipation" on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Pinkett Smith sparked a media frenzy last month when she revealed details about her marriage with Smith ahead of her book’s release, telling NBC’s Hoda Kotb that the two had been secretly separated since 2016. In “Worthy,” she discusses the moment Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, among other revelations about her life and family.

Though Pinkett Smith has received some backlash for sharing such details about her marriage with Smith, the “Bad Boys” actor has continued to publicly support her.

During an appearance at the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore to promote “Worthy” last month, Smith called Pinkett Smith his “best friend.”