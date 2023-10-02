Jada Pinkett Smith is hoping for some “closure” after a man was arrested in connection with the 1996 murder of her friend Tupac Shakur.
Pinkett Smith, who was close friends with the hip-hop icon, weighed in on the news after Duane “Keffe D” Davis was charged with murder on Friday.
“Now I hope we can get some answers and have some closure. R.I.P. Pac,” Pinkett Smith wrote on her Instagram story alongside a dove emoji.
Davis, 60, had previously acknowledged that he was inside the white Cadillac that pulled up next to Shakur’s BMW during the drive-by shooting that killed the rapper in Las Vegas.
The “Red Table Talk” co-host appeared in a number of Shakur’s music videos and was cast in “Menace II Society” based on his recommendation prior to his firing from the film.
Pinkett Smith recently shared a clip of her and Shakur ― who were once classmates at Baltimore School for the Arts ― dancing to “Parents Just Don’t Understand,” her future husband Will Smith’s 1988 song with DJ Jazzy Jeff.
She wrote that the two were doing a “terrible job at lip syncing.”
Pinkett Smith is releasing her memoir, “Worthy,” on Oct. 17. In an apparent book excerpt she shared on Instagram, she wrote that the video “would become a tangible memory, of the last time Pac and I, were simply kids together.”