Jada Pinkett Smith is hoping for some “closure” after a man was arrested in connection with the 1996 murder of her friend Tupac Shakur.

Pinkett Smith, who was close friends with the hip-hop icon, weighed in on the news after Duane “Keffe D” Davis was charged with murder on Friday.

“Now I hope we can get some answers and have some closure. R.I.P. Pac,” Pinkett Smith wrote on her Instagram story alongside a dove emoji.

Davis, 60, had previously acknowledged that he was inside the white Cadillac that pulled up next to Shakur’s BMW during the drive-by shooting that killed the rapper in Las Vegas.

The “Red Table Talk” co-host appeared in a number of Shakur’s music videos and was cast in “Menace II Society” based on his recommendation prior to his firing from the film.

Pinkett Smith recently shared a clip of her and Shakur ― who were once classmates at Baltimore School for the Arts ― dancing to “Parents Just Don’t Understand,” her future husband Will Smith’s 1988 song with DJ Jazzy Jeff.

She wrote that the two were doing a “terrible job at lip syncing.”