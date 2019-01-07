Jada Pinkett Smith Asks What She's Missing After R. Kelly's Music Sales Surge

Jada Pinkett Smith has a lot of questions about R. Kelly, especially why sales of his music have surged since a docuseries detailed allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Smith says in a video she tweeted on Sunday that she’s having a “really difficult time understanding why” Kelly’s music sales and streaming have reportedly increased since the docuseries premiered.

How is it that R Kelly's music sales have spiked (substantially) since the release of the docuseries Surviving R Kelly? I need some help in understanding. What am I missing??? pic.twitter.com/pysqVxLzyi — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) January 6, 2019

She was likely referring to The Blast’s report quoting a Spotify representative who said Kelly’s streams “increased 16% since Lifetime aired part 1 of ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ on Thursday night.”

The six-part docuseries features interviews with John Legend, Me Too creator Tarana Burke, and many others discussing the R&B singer’s behavior.

Kelly, long dogged by misconduct allegations, sexually, mentally and physically abused dozens of women, according to the docuseries, which says his “playboy lifestyle has been riddled with rumors of abuse, predatory behavior, and pedophilia.”

“Despite damning evidence and multiple witnesses, to date, none of these accusations have seemingly affected him,” Lifetime says on its “Surviving R. Kelly” site.

Noam Galai via Getty Images

Smith, in her video, seems puzzled why Kelly’s music remains popular.

“I really would like for you guys to help me understand what I’m missing,” she tells fans. “Even if I’m missing something that I don’t necessarily agree with. I just want to understand what I’m missing. So if you could sound off below, that’d be great. And we could continue the conversation Wednesday at 5 p.m. Pacific Time on our Facebook Live.”

She adds: “I really don’t want to believe that it’s because black girls don’t matter enough. Or is that the reason? So let me know. Happy Sunday.”

Kelly has repeatedly denied the allegations against him and threatened to sue Lifetime.