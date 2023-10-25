Jada Pinkett Smith Congratulates Britney Spears With An Amazing Throwback Video

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Fresh off the release of her own autobiography, “Worthy,” Jada Pinkett Smith is taking time to celebrate the publication of Britney Spears’ hotly anticipated, tell-all memoir.

On Tuesday, the actor and “Red Table Talk” host congratulated Spears on the smash debut of “The Woman in Me” with a heartfelt note on Instagram. She also shared a throwback video from 2004, when she and her band, Wicked Wisdom, were the opening act on the European leg of Spears’ Onyx Hotel Tour.

“Welcome to the ‘Bad Ass Women Memoir Club,’” Pinkett Smith wrote. “[Spears] welcomed me to open for her on the Onyx tour with my band Wicked Wisdom with open arms. She was so sweet and supportive. Who knew we would be back on a different stage, sharing our journeys on the page.”

She went on to note: “I can’t WAIT to read your book Britney and I’m sending you love on your pub day … congrats.”

Jada Pinkett Smith, center, performs with her band Wicked Wisdom in support of Britney Spears' 2004 Onyx Hotel Tour in Birmingham, England. Gareth Davies via Getty Images

Pinkett Smith formed Wicked Wisdom with musicians Philip “Fish” Fisher, Cameron “Wirm” Graves, Pocket Honore and Rio Lawrence in 2002. To date, the “nu metal” group has released two albums, 2004’s “My Story” and a self-titled 2006 LP.

Last week, Pinkett Smith unveiled “Worthy,” in which she offered a no-holds-barred take on her achievements in Hollywood as well as her private life. In it, she revealed that she and her husband, actor Will Smith, have been separated since 2016 despite maintaining the appearance of a married couple.

There were also eyebrow-raising revelations about her friendship with late rapper Tupac Shakur and an awkward exchange with comedian Chris Rock, who her husband infamously slapped at the 2022 Academy Awards.