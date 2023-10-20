There's Only 1 Real Bombshell In The Jada Pinkett Smith Mess — And It Explains A Lot

Last Tuesday, supermodel Gigi Hadid, whose father is Palestinian, released a measured statement regarding the ongoing war on Gaza as tensions and violence flare. The state of Israel responded, taking to its official Instagram to condemn Hadid and accuse her of ignoring Jewish suffering. Now, per The Cut , the Hadid family is facing death threats. According to TMZ , family members’ phone numbers have been leaked and strangers have reportedly sent them “graphic descriptions of how they would carry out the Hadids’ executions.” HuffPost’s Kelby Vera has more.

Days after reaching a custody agreement, Joe Jonas dismissed his Miami divorce case against Sophie Turner. According to BuzzFeed , the state of Turner’s divorce petition in the United Kingdom is unknown — and may still be active. But what’s more puzzling is that Turner and her sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra have unfollowed each other on Instagram. While Turner and the Jo Bros are all still mutuals, something may be afoot between the two.

Speaking of divorce, in September, USWNT soccer star Ashlyn Harris filed for divorce from wife and teammate Ali Krieger after four years of marriage. The pair met in 2010, got engaged after 9 years, tied the knot and adopted two children. Then, just days before Krieger’s final regular season match before retiring, her ex-wife has popped out with a new date: Sophia Bush . (Yes, “One Tree Hill” star and Angel City FC investor Sophia Bush.) After their respective divorce filings, Bush, who was friends with both Krieger and Harris, is reportedly now dating the latter. As rumors of homewrecking and infidelity continue , only time will tell if this couple lasts.