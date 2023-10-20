There's Only 1 Real Bombshell In The Jada Pinkett Smith Mess — And It Explains A Lot

This article is part of HuffPost’s weekly culture and entertainment newsletter, “The Culture Catchall.” Click here to subscribe.
“Why write a memoir when I could get a diary?” That is the question I would like more celebrities to ask themselves. Two possible answers are profit and intrigue, which I’m sure both Jada Pinkett Smith’s and Britney Spears’ memoirs will absolutely garner. Pinkett Smith’s “Worthy” hit shelves Tuesday, and “The Woman In Me” by Spears is expected to be published on Oct. 24.
Everything I have learned about Pinkett Smith & Co. has been against my will. From her relationship to Tupac to Scientology to her and Will’s separation, I’ve truly had enough. The only “bombshell” from the memoir that piqued my attention was learning that Chris Rock tried to ask Jada Pinkett Smith out in 2016. And prior to the infamous slap, Rock made another joke about Jada previously at the 2016 Oscars. What I’m sensing is that the man can’t handle rejection and veils his embarrassment with targeted “humor.” But if you’re curious to find out for yourself, read HuffPost’s reporting on all things “Worthy.”
In the case of Britney, we haven’t heard her point of view about 2008 to 2021, and we still don’t know the full scope of what she endured during her conservatorship. Right now, fans are stuck on the revelation that Spears said she got an abortion while dating Justin Timberlake, as his rationale was that they were too young to be parents. Since then, the news has sparked a reexamination of her music — and an indictment of Timberlake’s behavior and the tabloid culture of the 2000s.
We’re Still Talking About It
- Last Tuesday, supermodel Gigi Hadid, whose father is Palestinian, released a measured statement regarding the ongoing war on Gaza as tensions and violence flare. The state of Israel responded, taking to its official Instagram to condemn Hadid and accuse her of ignoring Jewish suffering. Now, per The Cut, the Hadid family is facing death threats. According to TMZ, family members’ phone numbers have been leaked and strangers have reportedly sent them “graphic descriptions of how they would carry out the Hadids’ executions.” HuffPost’s Kelby Vera has more.
- Days after reaching a custody agreement, Joe Jonas dismissed his Miami divorce case against Sophie Turner. According to BuzzFeed, the state of Turner’s divorce petition in the United Kingdom is unknown — and may still be active. But what’s more puzzling is that Turner and her sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra have unfollowed each other on Instagram. While Turner and the Jo Bros are all still mutuals, something may be afoot between the two.
- Speaking of divorce, in September, USWNT soccer star Ashlyn Harris filed for divorce from wife and teammate Ali Krieger after four years of marriage. The pair met in 2010, got engaged after 9 years, tied the knot and adopted two children. Then, just days before Krieger’s final regular season match before retiring, her ex-wife has popped out with a new date: Sophia Bush. (Yes, “One Tree Hill” star and Angel City FC investor Sophia Bush.) After their respective divorce filings, Bush, who was friends with both Krieger and Harris, is reportedly now dating the latter. As rumors of homewrecking and infidelity continue, only time will tell if this couple lasts.
- The Halle Bailey pregnancy rumors continue, as photos emerged of “The Little Mermaid” star wearing a baggy sweatshirt while running errands. Then, to add more fuel to the fire, Glamour Magazine UK incorrectly placed a quote from Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock within a version of Bailey’s recent profile. The quote suggested Bailey would be marrying her D-list rapper boyfriend, but an engagement has not been confirmed. Vulture has the deets.
Industry News and Announcements
- Bad Bunny announced his upcoming “Most Wanted” tour after releasing his fifth album.
- Season 2 of Issa Rae’s “Rap Sh!t” premieres Nov. 9 on Max.
- SAG-AFTRA nears its 100th day on strike, as WGA members return to work.
- “Sweet Magnolias” has been renewed for a fourth season on Netflix.
- Suzanne Somers, actor, health advocate and author, has died at the age of 76.
- “The Color Purple” (2023) cast graces the holiday issue of Essence Magazine.
- Prime Video’s “Gen V”, a spinoff of “The Boys,” has been renewed for a second season.
- Megan Thee Stallion is now an independent artist after a three-year legal battle with her former label, 1501 Certified Entertainment.
- Issa Rae launched a prosecco brand, Viarae Wines.
- Colombian singer Maluma performed on NPR’s Tiny Desk.
- The final season of Netflix’s “The Crown” will premiere in two parts on Nov. 16 and Dec. 14.
- Maren Morris filed for divorce from her husband Ryan Hurd after 5 years…
