Jada Pinkett Smith Stuns At Grammys With A Train Sweeping Twitter Off Its Feet

The "Girls Trip" actress left the red carpet to deliver a joint speech onstage with Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys and Jennifer Lopez.

Jada Pinkett Smith shined on the 2019 Grammys red carpet in a pink feathery dress that left Twitter abuzz on Sunday evening. 

The “Girls Trip” actress walked the red carpet before the Grammys ceremony donning a low-back gown with a long, feathered train. 

Clearly, Twitter users were swept away:

Pinkett Smith also made a noteworthy appearance at the start of the ceremony. She joined former first lady Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Grammys host Alicia Keys on stage to deliver a joint speech. 

“Every voice we hear deserves to be honored and respected,” the actress said. 

  • Camila Cabello
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
  • Miley Cyrus
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
  • Offset and Cardi B
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Jada Pinkett Smith
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Dolly Parton
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
  • Ricky Martin and his son Matteo
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Janelle Monae
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
  • Alicia Keys
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Jameela Jamil
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
  • Chloe X Halle
    Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
  • Maren Morris
    Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
  • Swizz Beatz
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Kacey Musgraves
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
  • Charlie Puth
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
  • BTS
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Beck
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Shawn Mendes
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Rashida Jones
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
  • Eve
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
  • Tierra Whack
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
  • Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor
    Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
  • Diplo
    Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
  • Miguel
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
  • Margo Price
    Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
  • Josh Smith, Joe Hottinger, Lzzy Hale, and Arejay Hale of Halestorm
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
  • Ricky Rebel
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
  • Brothers Osborne
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
  • Kaskade
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
  • Dua Lipa
    Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Trends Reporter, HuffPost
