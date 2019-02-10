Jada Pinkett Smith Stuns At Grammys With A Train Sweeping Twitter Off Its Feet

Jada Pinkett Smith shined on the 2019 Grammys red carpet in a pink feathery dress that left Twitter abuzz on Sunday evening.
The “Girls Trip” actress walked the red carpet before the Grammys ceremony donning a low-back gown with a long, feathered train.
Clearly, Twitter users were swept away:
Pinkett Smith also made a noteworthy appearance at the start of the ceremony. She joined former first lady Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Grammys host Alicia Keys on stage to deliver a joint speech.
“Every voice we hear deserves to be honored and respected,” the actress said.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter