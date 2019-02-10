Jada Pinkett Smith Stuns At Grammys With A Train Sweeping Twitter Off Its Feet

Jada Pinkett Smith shined on the 2019 Grammys red carpet in a pink feathery dress that left Twitter abuzz on Sunday evening.

The “Girls Trip” actress walked the red carpet before the Grammys ceremony donning a low-back gown with a long, feathered train.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Clearly, Twitter users were swept away:

Jada Pinkett Smith’s dress is everything 😍 #Grammy2019 — hannah (@hannah_says) February 11, 2019

I’m a sucker for a flapper-stye dress, and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s... https://t.co/Q0CNnMIbhv pic.twitter.com/cgPI9DjWFP — Miftachul Jannah (@jannahmifrachul) February 11, 2019

FUCKING JADA PINKETT-SMITH SLAYING IT IN THAT DRESS 🙌 #GRAMMYs — Jessica Voss (@omgitsjmv) February 11, 2019

Pinkett Smith also made a noteworthy appearance at the start of the ceremony. She joined former first lady Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Grammys host Alicia Keys on stage to deliver a joint speech.

“Every voice we hear deserves to be honored and respected,” the actress said.

