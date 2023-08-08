Jada Pinkett Smith Shows Off Her Hair’s ‘Come Back’ Amid Alopecia Journey

Jada Pinkett Smith had good news about her alopecia journey on Monday, sharing photos showing hair growing again on her head.

“This here hair is act’n like it’s try’n a make a come back,” the “Red Table Talk” star wrote on Instagram alongside photos of her hair growth.

“Still have some trouble spots but — we’ll see,” she said, linking to photos displaying her hair’s “past” and “present.”

The slide showing her hair’s development appears to show that the new growth is blond.

Pinkett Smith has spoken openly over the years about her battle with alopecia areata, an autoimmune disease that contributes to hair loss.

She revealed on her Facebook watch show in 2018 that it was “terrifying” when she started losing “handfuls of hair” in the shower.

“It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking with fear,” she said at the time.

Pinkett Smith shaved her head entirely in 2021, and has shared updates on her hair in the years since.

The “Girl’s Trip” star’s hair loss took center stage at the 2022 Oscars, when host Chris Rock joked that Pinkett Smith could star in a “G.I. Jane” sequel because of her haircut.