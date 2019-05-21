Jada Pinkett Smith Admits To 'Unhealthy Relationship' With Porn

Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she once had an “unhealthy” pornography habit.

“Back in the day I had a little porn addiction,” she said on “Red Table Talk,” posted Monday. (See the show below.) “I wasn’t in a relationship when I had a porn addiction, believe it or not, thank goodness.”

When the episode moved from the dressing room to the actual table with her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones and daughter Willow, Pinkett Smith elaborated.

“I actually feel like I was using ‘addiction’ a little lightly,” she said. “And maybe I’ll say now that I had an unhealthy relationship to porn at one point in my life where I was trying to practice abstinence.”

The 47-year-old “Girls Trip” star, who’s married to Will Smith, added that at the time she felt an “emptiness, at least you think it is.”

Last season Pinkett Smith opened up about her sex addiction when she was younger and her masturbation habits in another episode.

Watch her new episode about the effects of porn right here: