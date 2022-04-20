Jada Pinkett Smith And 'Red Table Talk' Sidestep The Slap In New Trailer

In the first post-Oscars episode of “Red Table Talk,” Jada Pinkett Smith and family don’t appear to be addressing the slap seen ’round the world.

The trailer for the Facebook Watch talk show’s fifth season arrived on Tuesday, promising tough conversations with a slew of high-profile guests.

But, while the Smith family has taken to the show to publicly untangle past PR crises, there is no mention in the trailer of Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock onstage at last month’s ceremony over an insensitive joke about Pinkett Smith’s tightly buzzed haircut.

While the “King Richard” star was officially banned from attending the awards show for 10 years over the altercation, which he has since apologized for in a lengthy Instagram statement, the Smith family has remained tight-lipped about the incident.

And, by the looks of the two-minute clip teasing the new season of the Daytime Emmy-winning show, Pinkett Smith and co-hosts ― mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith ― won’t be using the platform to clear the air anytime soon.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the Oscars last month. The trailer for the upcoming season of Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" doesn't mention her husband's onstage slap at the awards ceremony. Future Publishing via Getty Images

The opening episode of the season will instead feature a conversation with multi-hyphenate entertainer and LGBTQ trailblazer Janelle Monae, who will discuss her coming-out journey and “why she no longer sees herself as a woman,” according to the press release. Monae will also be joined by her mother to talk about the effects of her father’s drug addiction.

Other guests this season include the parents of Cheslie Kryst, who died by suicide this year, as well as Oscar-winning actress Kim Basinger and her daughter Ireland Baldwin, who will appear together in their first joint interview. The series will also feature conversations connected to the recent crop of high-profile grifters, including “Tinder Swindler” victim Ayleen Charlotte and Rachel DeLoache Williams, the onetime friend of fake German heiress Anna Delvey.

For the first time in the the program’s history, all three Smith siblings ― Willow, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith ― will also helm an episode together without parental oversight.