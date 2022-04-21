Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' Opens With Message About 'Deep Healing'

Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk” show has released its first episode since her husband, Will Smith, assaulted comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars last month, opening with a message about the family’s ongoing healing.

“Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing,” an onscreen message said at the start of the episode. “Some of those discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls.”

In the meantime, the show will continue “offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guests,” the message read.

The show returned Wednesday for its fifth season, with Pinkett Smith joined at the table with her daughter, Willow Smith; her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris; and their guest, singer Janelle Monáe.

The Smiths have previously been very candid about familial issues and relationships on the show.

Pinkett Smith has not publicly spoken about the incident at the Oscars last month, which made front-page headlines around the globe.

After Rock cracked a joke about Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, Smith walked onto the stage and slapped the comedian. Pinkett Smith sports the look because she has alopecia.

Controversially, Smith was not ejected from the Oscars ceremony and went on to win Best Actor. In the following days, he issued a lengthy apology, resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and was banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years. Rock declined to press charges.

Two days after the awards show, Pinkett Smith shared a graphic on Instagram that read, “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it,” with no further comment.