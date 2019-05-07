Jada Pinkett Smith is getting candid about how she dealt with Will Smith groupies — and admits she “didn’t.”

On the latest episode of “Red Table Talk,” the 47-year-old host discussed how she — and guest Ayesha Curry, who is married to NBA star Stephen Curry — handles feelings of jealousy toward women who come on to their famous husbands. During the conversation, Pinkett Smith revealed that when some women got a little too flirty with Smith, she got confrontational.

“There was only like one or two times where I might have gotten a little hostile where I felt like people stepped over a boundary and they were disrespectful — now we got an issue,” Pinkett-Smith revealed of her husband, 50.

She continued: “I know who I am. And, more importantly, he knows who I am, right?”

Co-host Willow Smith, Pinkett Smith and Smith’s daughter, also proudly called herself “a deterrent“ to women who were a little too friendly with her dad.

Jim Spellman via Getty Images Will and Willow Smith when she was a little girl.

“I remember when Willow was like 5 or 6,” Pinkett Smith recalled of her daughter. “And one of Will’s co-stars was in his trailer and [Willow] came in there, she jumped in her father’s lap and she looked at the co-star and she said, ‘My mother’s going to be here very soon.’ And I remember Will telling me this story [and] I cracked up.”

Pinkett Smith said she eventually learned how to better deal with women who came on to her husband over the years by empathizing with Smith’s position.

“I’ve had to put myself in Will’s shoes at times and go, ‘Whooooo … if I had all these pretty women throwing themselves at me, what would I do?’” the “Girls Trip” star said. “When I really looked at it that way, I really had to have more compassion and more understanding.”