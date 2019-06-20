Jada Pinkett Smith Dishes On Her First And Only Threesome

Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about her first ― and only ― threesome on the upcoming episode of her award-winning Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk.”

In a preview clip from next Monday’s episode, the actress responded to a fan question on whether she’d ever had a threesome. Pinkett Smith’s teenage daughter, Willow, read the question to her mom and visibly cringed at the response.

“I was very, very young,” Pinkett Smith said, adding that it happened when she was in her early 20s.

“I didn’t like it. It just didn’t have the level of intimacy. But I tried it once and I was like, ‘Well, that’s not for me,’” she said.

But there’s one way she said she could see herself enjoying a threesome.

“But I always think if I was in love with two people, that’s another level. I could see and join a threesome then. But I was a kid, I saw two cute people, and I was like, ‘Hey,’” she said.

Pinkett Smith’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, said that the threesome was simply a “sexual experiment” for her daughter.

Pinkett Smith and her family don’t shy away from addressing personal topics on their hit show.

The actress has spoken about having an “unhealthy relationship” with porn, pulling a knife on an “aggressive” boyfriend and, most recently, suffering from “betrayals of the heart” in her marriage to Will Smith.

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are extremely open about their relationship.

“I’m asked a lot about, ‘Is there infidelity in your relationship with Will?’” she said on the episode earlier this month. “And it’s like, ‘No, but there’ve been other betrayals of the heart that have been far bigger than I could even think in regards to an infidelity situation.’”

“When you talk about contempt, or resentment or neglect ― that can just tear your world apart,” she added.