Jada Pinkett Smith on Wednesday shared throwback videos of her lip-syncing with then-high school pal Tupac Shakur ― to a song by future husband Will Smith! (Watch below.)
Pinkett Smith wrote on Instagram that they did a “terrible job” on “Parents Just Don’t Understand” by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince aka Smith. But even as students at Baltimore School for the Arts in the 1980s, she and Tupac looked destined to be performers.
She would meet Will Smith years later on the set of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and they would marry in 1997.
Pinkett Smith and the late rapper Shakur, who was killed in 1996, remained friends after their school days and even worked together on a 1993 episode of “A Different World” and on a few of his music videos, Entertainment Weekly reported.
Pinkett Smith offered poignant perspective of that lip-sync moment with Tupac in another Instagram entry.
“Not in a million years would I have dreamed that the Fresh Prince and I would become, um, very acquainted,” she began in what appears to be an audiobook excerpt from her upcoming memoir “Worthy.”
Not in a million years did I imagine three lives, their fates, would be so intertwined.
And… I never would have imagined that this video would become a tangible memory, of the last time Pac and I, were simply kids together.
Pinkett Smith said in a recent interview with People that she addresses “everything” in the book, which would presumably include her husband slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars after he made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s hair loss.
“Worthy” is due out Oct. 17.