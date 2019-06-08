Jada Pinkett Smith: Will Smith In 'Aladdin' Was 'Probably My Favorite Role Of His'

Jada Pinkett Smith reflected this week on her husband Will Smith’s lengthy TV and movie career, declaring his recent portrayal of the genie in “Aladdin” is one of her favorite roles.

During an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday, the “Red Table Talk” host expressed her admiration for her husband’s performance in the live-action remake of the Disney animated classic, despite some criticism the film has received.

“The critics weren’t that kind,” Pinkett Smith said, later adding, “Can I tell you, it’s probably my favorite role of his.”

Smith portrayed the beloved genie character, notably voiced by Robin Williams in the 1992 animated film. Pinkett Smith said that while the unfavorable reviews don’t bother the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star, she was determined to prove to her husband that the new “Aladdin” is a “movie for the people.”

Pinkett Smith said that, after the film premiered last month, she took Smith to a showing at a movie theater in Calabasas, California, where it was positively received by moviegoers.

“Literally he stayed and took pictures with every single person after the movie,” she added.

Despite the wide-ranging responses from critics, “Aladdin,” directed by Guy Ritchie, has found significant box-office success. The film hit the $500 million mark worldwide on Thursday, Forbes reported.

In March, Smith shared fan art, which depicted Williams and Smith as genies in a side-by-side illustration, on Instagram.

“I know Genies don’t have Feet... But you left some Big Shoes to fill,” he wrote, referencing the late comedic legend. “R.I.P., Robin! And Thank You, @helloluigi Love the art work!”