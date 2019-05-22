Jada Pinkett Smith Is A Better Genie Than Will Smith On 'Aladdin' Red Carpet

The internet might not be sold on Will Smith’s nightmare-inducing genie, but at least he has a friend like Jada Pinkett Smith in his corner.

The entire Smith family came out to support the “Fresh Prince” alum for the “Aladdin” premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday night. He stars as the beloved genie, originally voiced by Robin Williams, in the live-action version of the classic Disney film, which might not be as terrible as fans initially predicted.

But it was Pinkett Smith who brought the real magic to the red carpet.

The “Red Table Talk” host granted all our fashion wishes in a ravishing royal blue outfit of a crop top adorned with sparkly silver stones and matching billowy trousers.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Jada Pinkett Smith slays the "Aladdin" premiere red carpet in a genie-inspired look.

Smith said he was also serving up some “late night genie vibes” on the carpet with a bold diamond patterned suit.

“I was just feeling sexy by myself,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere. “Am I doing too much?”

The longtime couple went heavy on the PDA for the fans, hugging and kissing each other as they posed for photos.

Paul Archuleta via Getty Images Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith arrive at the "Aladdin" premiere in Los Angeles.

Jesse Grant via Getty Images The couple wasn't afraid of PDA on the red carpet.

But it was a family affair after all with Willow, 18; Jaden, 20; and Trey, 26, walking the carpet with their father and strutting their stuff in all-black ensembles.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images The Smith family came out for the "Aladdin" premiere.

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

The day before the premiere, Smith revealed that it was important to him to put his own spin on the genie, which he says is at least partly inspired by his “Fresh Prince” character.

“The music is where I find my ‘in’ to the Genie,” the actor said during a recent appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” “What Robin did was he took his stand-up persona and used his stand-up persona. ... I was like, oh, I could just use my ‘Fresh Prince’ persona and use that, because the Genie’s been forward and back in time so he could pull references from anywhere.” “Aladdin” hits theaters nationwide May 24.