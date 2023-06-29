Jaden Smith Says Mom Jada Pinkett Smith Introduced Entire Family To Psychedelics

Jaden Smith is praising the power of psychedelics ― and says he has his mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, to thank.

The 24-year-old “Icon” rapper spoke at the Psychedelic Science conference in Denver last week, where he described reaping a therapeutic benefit from drugs including psilocybin and MDMA, aka magic mushrooms and ecstasy.

“I think it was my mom, actually, that was really the first one to make that step for the family,” Jaden Smith said Friday, according to USA Today. “It was just her for a really, really long time and then eventually it just trickled and evolved, and everybody found it in their own ways.”

The Smith family has certainly had its own share of stressful ups and downs, including matriarch Jada Pinkett Smith admitting to an “entanglement” outside her marriage to Will Smith — and his infamous Oscars slap bringing even more drama into the household.

Jaden Smith, who said he fought with his family often, claimed psychedelics have helped.

“Me and my siblings have done so much of that in the past,” he said in Denver. “But the level of love and empathy that I can feel for them inside of the experiences and outside of the experiences has been something that’s profound and beautiful.”

Jaden Smith said “psychedelics are a way to tear down” the ego to “see what is beyond it.” Chris Pizzello/Invision/Associated Press

Jaden Smith previously said on his mother’s show “Red Table Talk” that feeling his ego dissolve “was the moment that really changed” him, according to ET. He said he found psychedelics to be “a way to tear down that wall” of “trauma or your emotions or ego” to “see what is beyond it.”

While the rapper’s personal account was rather philosophical — and followed years of cryptic tweets — his mom has been more practical in her public statements about psychedelics.

“Plant medicine completely rehabilitated me from debilitating depression and has changed my life for the better,” Jada Pinkett Smith said in 2021, per Newsweek. “I came home, I am home. I am really hoping we find a way that African Americans can have access to these plant medicines safely.”

“You have to really want to do it, this is not for play,” she continued. “You have to be willing to confront some hard stuff. It is very healing and it has changed my life.”

