Jae Crowder Gets Ejected After Apparently Dissing LeBron James With Unusual Move

Someone looks like he’s ready for “Dancing with the Stars.”

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder celebrated the end of his team’s playoff win over the Lakers by doing the salsa on Thursday.

He quickly got ejected for his second technical foul before the Suns clinched their 113-100 victory over the Lakers on Thursday. Crowder sprinted to the locker room to savor his team’s first-round triumph.

Jae Crowder taunts LeBron by Salsa dancing 😳 pic.twitter.com/FGAIxKHwq1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 4, 2021

But some people thought Crowder’s happy feet weren’t just an impromptu expression of joy.

Jae Crowder doing the LeBron salsa dance is pure disrespect 😂 pic.twitter.com/L4ldJ4KUTC — Tony Clements (@TonyClementsTC) June 4, 2021

Theatrical gestures seem to be a thing in the playoffs. Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks teammates were about to eliminate the New York Knicks in Game 5 on Wednesday when the young star hit a long 3-pointer and took a bow at Madison Square Garden.

“There’s a bunch of shows around this city and I know what they do when the show is over,” Young said of his Broadway-style maneuver.