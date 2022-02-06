Jaelin Kauf Wins 2nd Medal For U.S. At Winter Olympics

Jaelin Kauf won the United States’ second medal of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, earning a silver in women’s moguls on Sunday.

The skier disappointed as the favorite in the 2018 Olympics, finishing seventh. But on Sunday she led the field after her last trip down the slope, only to be overtaken by Jakara Anthony of Australia for the gold medal on the final run of the competition, USA Today reported.

Anthony scored 83.09 to 80.28 for Kauf, who was ranked 19th in the World Cup standings before Beijing. Anastasiia Smirnova of Russia won bronze.

Kauf’s silver followed a silver won by Julia Marino in slopestyle earlier Sunday to put the Americans on the medal board.

Skiing runs in Kauf’s family. Her mother, Patti Kauf-Melehes, captured three ski-cross medals at the X Games. Her father, Scott Kauf, is a five-time Pro Mogul Tour champion.

They’ll be proud of this:

