Two Weeks After Epstein's Death, Another Apparent Suicide Inside A Federal Jail

Just two weeks after billionaire convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died of suicide inside a federal jail, yet another detainee jailed in a federal Bureau of Prisons facility has died in an apparent suicide, HuffPost has learned.

A source familiar with the death said that the detainee died by suicide on Saturday inside of Miami’s Federal Detention Center (FDC). The FBI’s Miami field office confirmed a death at the facility.

“The FBI is aware of a death at FDC Miami over the weekend,” FBI Miami spokesperson Michael Levenrock told HuffPost on Monday. “At this time, any information about the matter will need to come from the Bureau of Prison[s].”

FDC, Bureau of Prisons and the Justice Department officials did not respond to requests for comment, and local officials have not yet provided information about the person’s identity. But the facility’s warden reminded BOP staffers in the hours after the death that they were “required to conduct counts, rounds and watch calls in accordance with policy,” according to a message reviewed by HuffPost.

“Proper security rounds and conducting Official counts requires staff to observe living, breathing flesh, verifying that the inmate is breathing,” the warden’s message stated. “Movement of a limb alone, should not be considered as signs of life. Staff are reminded to be vigilant when conducting rounds in all Inmate occupied areas. Watch calls should be conducted every thirty minutes from the hours of 6:00 p.m. through 6:00 a.m. daily.”

Much like Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC New York), FDC Miami mainly holds pretrial detainees who have yet to be sentenced or those who have not yet been assigned a federal prison. The Miami facility, according to BOP’s website, was holding 1,008 people as of Monday.

USA Today reported last week that suicides were on the rise inside of federal facilities before Epstein’s death, with 27 federal inmates dying by suicide in the 2018 fiscal year, which was the largest number in five years. Federal statistics on American jail deaths have fallen significantly behind in the Trump administration.

HuffPost’s jail deaths project, which sought to track jail deaths across the country in year after Sandra Bland died inside a Texas jail cell, found that jail suicides are almost always preventable. Suicide has been the leading cause of death inside American jails in every year they’ve been tracked since the turn of the century. In 2014, the last year in which federal data is available, an average of more than one person a day died of suicide inside an American jail.

Most of BOP’s population are individuals serving out sentences in prisons, where suicides are less likely than they are in jails. Many smaller federal districts outsource their pre-trial detention to local authorities, but there are a number of federal districts with their own pre-trial detention facilities.

The news of the death at FDC Miami comes one week after Attorney General William Barr announced Hawk Sawyer as the BOP’s new director and Dr. Thomas R. Kane as deputy director. Several officials at MCC New York have been placed on leave, and the warden has been replaced.