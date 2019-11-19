2 Jailers Charged In Jeffrey Epstein Suicide

Two corrections officers who were supposed to be guarding the billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein when he killed himself in his New York City jail cell have been charged with conspiracy and falsifying records, according to reports.

Toval Noel and Michael Thomas were accused of failing to perform checks on Epstein every half hour, as required, and of fabricating log entries to show that they had, The Associated Press reported, citing a grand jury indictment.

Epstein was being held in his Metropolitan Correctional Center cell as he awaited trial on federal sex trafficking charges. The jailers allegedly fell asleep, failed to check on him for about three hours, then falsified records to hide their inattention, The New York Times previously reported, citing law enforcement and prison officials.

Jeenah Moon / Reuters A medical examiner vehicle is seen outside the Metropolitan Correctional Center jail where financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead on August 10.

The officers turned down a plea deal that would have required them to admit that they falsified the prison records, The Associated Press reported last week.

Epstein, 66, was found dead in his cell on Aug. 10. The medical examiner ruled the death suicide.

Bureau of Prisons Director Kathleen Hawk Sawyer, in a statement to her staff earlier this month, acknowledged failures by workers and warned that such incidents “may be investigated for criminal prosecution, or for administrative disciplinary action.”

Handout . / Reuters Epstein was facing federal sex trafficking charges when he was found dead in his jail cell.

“Failure to conduct rounds, complete counts, and providing inaccurate information in government systems and documents are considered very serious allegations of misconduct by the agency, and will be responded to appropriately,” Sawyer said.

A federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson declined to comment on Tuesday.

This article has been updated to include the indictment.