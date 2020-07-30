Jaime Harrison Hits Lindsey Graham With ‘Invasion Of The Body Snatchers' Dig

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was mocked with a sci-fi horror movie comparison by his 2020 Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison on Wednesday night.

In an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon, Harrison likened Graham’s hypocrisy on President Donald Trump to “a live version” of the “Invasion of the Body Snatchers.”

Graham was a fierce critic of Trump before the 2016 election.

The GOP senator has since become one of the president’s most vocal supporters.

“The flip-flopping is just amazing,” Harrison told Lemon. “I’ve never seen it in all of the years that I’ve been studying politics, to see someone go from having a backbone to not having one at all.”

Harrison, the former chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party, said Graham is “vulnerable in this election” because he is “a missing in action senator.”

Political pundits predict “a single-digit race” between the pair.

“He hasn’t had a town hall in this state in over three years,” said Harrison. “He does more fighting against the people of South Carolina than he does helping us.”

Graham’s reelection campaign team faced backlash this week over a digital ad in which an image of Harrison, who is Black, was edited to show him with a darker skin tone.

Sen. David Perdue’s (R-Ga.) campaign sparked similar anger over a Facebook ad featuring a manipulated image of his Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff, who is Jewish, that depicted him with a bigger nose.

Check out the interview here:

