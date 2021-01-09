Shirtless, Horned Capitol Rioter And QAnon Enthusiast Has Been Arrested

Angeli also wore red, white and blue face paint and carried a spear with the American flag attached as he roamed the Capitol. His many torso tattoos were also visible, including an old Norse runic symbol called the “valknut,” or “knot of the slain,” that has been appropriated by white supremacists. (Modern-day Pagan groups have condemned the riots and as well as the misappropriation of their symbols by some groups.)

Angeli was among the supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump who broke into the Capitol to disrupt the joint congressional session that was formally certifying the results of the 2020 election, which Trump lost to Joe Biden.

The riot left at least five people dead, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, whom the mob beat over the head with a fire extinguisher; and Ashli Babbitt, whom police shot dead as she and others tried to breach the Speaker’s Lobby through a smashed window. Three other people involved in the insurrection died due to what officials described as “medical emergencies.”

Capitol Police made only 15 arrests on Wednesday, despite hundreds of rioters breaching the U.S. Capitol, smashing windows, destroying property and forcing members of Congress to flee for their safety.

In the following days, more people have been arrested for their involvement. Along with Angeli’s arrest on Saturday, the DOJ also announced the arrests of Florida man Adam Johnson, who was photographed taking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern, and West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans, who had livestreamed himself invading the Capitol.

Angeli, a supporter of the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon, has become known for his distinctive choice of protest-wear at rallies in Arizona, and his description of himself as a “shamanic practitioner” has led to his “Q Shaman” or “QAnon Shaman” nicknames.