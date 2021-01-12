Shirtless, Horned Capitol Rioter Jake Angeli Demands Organic Food In Jail

Jacob Anthony Chansley ― a.k.a. “Jake Angeli” and the “QAnon Shaman” ― will be fed an organic diet while in custody as he faces charges in connection with last week’s deadly riot in the U.S. Capitol.

“He hasn’t eaten since Friday and he gets very sick if he doesn’t eat organic food – literally, will get physically sick,“ his mother, Martha Chansley, told reporters, according to ABC 15 in Phoenix.

The U.S. Marshals told the station that Chansley will be given organic food after his attorney said in court that he needs a “shaman” diet.

As the riot unfolded, Chansley was photographed inside the Capitol decked out in a furry costume and horned headwear. At one point, he even took the dais in the Senate chamber.

At least five people were killed in the attack at the Capitol.

Chansley was taken into federal custody on Saturday. The Justice Department said he was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. He claimed he did nothing wrong and has not yet entered a plea.