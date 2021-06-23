Courtesy of Jake Cohen With more than 346,000 followers on Instagram, Jake Cohen has made us all want what he has.

“There are four items that home cooks need,” chef Jake Cohen told HuffPost. “A Dutch oven, a non-stick skillet, a cast iron pan and a pot for pasta. If you have these four items, you can cook almost anything and build up your roster from there.”

But on top of that, there’s a whole lot more that’ll make cooking fun. The 27-year-old culinary guru is a reliable source, with a résumé that includes stints at Saveur, TastingTable.com, Time Out New York and TheFeedFeed.com (and even HuffPost) all before recently publishing “Jew-ish,” his debut cookbook featuring “reinvented recipes from a modern mensch” (think cacio e pepe rugelach, short rib cholent and oh-so-delicious sabich bagel sandwiches).

He also happens to be an Instagram star, not in short measure thanks to his entertaining daily posts about cooking in his Long Island City apartment, hosting Shabbat dinners and living with his husband, whom he delightfully guides toward finding his inner gastronome on live video.

Here, Cohen shares some of his favorite at-home kitchen tools ― also revealing the way he likes to organize his very own cookbooks.