Jake Cohen Shares 11 Kitchen Tools That'll Make You A 'Modern Mensch'

What does a young chef need in the kitchen? We asked one of our favorite professional cooks and Instagram personalities.
With more than 346,000 followers on Instagram, Jake Cohen has made us all want what he has.
“There are four items that home cooks need,” chef Jake Cohen told HuffPost. “A Dutch oven, a non-stick skillet, a cast iron pan and a pot for pasta. If you have these four items, you can cook almost anything and build up your roster from there.”

But on top of that, there’s a whole lot more that’ll make cooking fun. The 27-year-old culinary guru is a reliable source, with a résumé that includes stints at Saveur, TastingTable.com, Time Out New York and TheFeedFeed.com (and even HuffPost) all before recently publishing “Jew-ish,” his debut cookbook featuring “reinvented recipes from a modern mensch” (think cacio e pepe rugelach, short rib cholent and oh-so-delicious sabich bagel sandwiches).

He also happens to be an Instagram star, not in short measure thanks to his entertaining daily posts about cooking in his Long Island City apartment, hosting Shabbat dinners and living with his husband, whom he delightfully guides toward finding his inner gastronome on live video.

Here, Cohen shares some of his favorite at-home kitchen tools ― also revealing the way he likes to organize his very own cookbooks.

1
Le Creuset Heritage Stoneware Rectangular Dish
Williams-Sonoma
“When invited to a housewarming, I like to gift the host some sort of casserole dish but also make something in it and then just leave the dish there. There might be something shady about giving something slightly used — but it was used to make something for the hosts themselves!”

Get the Le Creuset Heritage Stoneware Rectangular Dish, 9”x12”, for $80
2
An Always Pan
Our Place
“To cook Persian food well, the giant Le Creuset Dutch oven (see below) is perfect when making khoresht. But if you’re making tahdig, the Always Pan works really well.”

Get the Always Pan for $145
3
Le Creuset Oval Dutch Oven
Williams-Sonoma
Get the Le Creuset 6 3/4-Quart Oval Dutch Oven for $395
4
Staub Ceramic Canisters
Staub
“I have tons of counter space and have canisters all over. I use these Staub ones for all my kitchen tools.”

Get the Staub ceramic canisters for $39.95
5
A SodaStream
Amazon
“I love seltzer but my husband was always very pro San Pellegrino ― but after we watched the David Attenborough documentary 'A Plastic Ocean' on Netflix, we said we’re not going through bottles anymore. So we have a SodaStream.”

Get the SodaStream Jet sparkling water maker for $79.99
6
Nordic Ware Naturals Sheet Pans
Crate and Barrel
“People don’t have enough sheet pans! I use them for everything: from organizing things to heating food up. When I’m entertaining or hosting any sort of dinner, I like for everything to be done and rest on sheet pans.”

Get the Nordic Ware Naturals Sheet Pans (set of 3) for $34.99
7
Squeeze Bottles
Amazon
“I have tons of squeeze bottles. They are great for plating, for your oils and vinegars. They make life so much easier. The cheaper you find, the better.”

Get the Belinlen 8-pack 12-ounce plastic squeeze squirt condiment bottles with twist-on cap lids for $10.99
8
A Vitamix
Vitamix
"I don’t have a food processor but I have a Vitamix, which I find is amazing.”

Get the Vitamix 5200 Standard for $449.95
9
″Food of Life: Ancient Persian and Modern Iranian Cooking and Ceremonies" by Najmieh Batmanglij
Amazon
“My books are organized. The top shelf is home to the cookbooks I use the most, including ′Food of Life: Ancient Persian and Modern Iranian Cooking and Ceremonies,′ the most iconic Persian cookbook ever, plus ′Sababa' by Adeena Sussman and ′Mamushka' by Olia Hercules. I then have a separate section for Jewish food, and the books in the back are either from friends or some that I love but don’t use often.”

Get "Food of Life: Ancient Persian and Modern Iranian Cooking and Ceremonies" for $42.41
10
“Sababa” by Adeena Sussman
Amazon
Get “Sababa” for $19.99
11
“Mamushka” by Olia Hercules
Amazon
Get “Mamushka” for $23.79
