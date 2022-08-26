'Shut The F**k Up!': Reds Outfielder Jake Fraley Gets Heated With Phillies Fan

A Cincinnati Reds outfielder was caught on camera getting into it with a Phillies fan during Thursday night’s ballgame.

It’s not clear what set off Jake Fraley, who was playing left for the Reds as they took on Philadelphia on Thursday.

But footage shot by a fan in Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia shows him jawing at one fan in particular.

“Shut the fuck up,” he tells the fan.

“Wasn’t me,” the fan protests. “You got the wrong guy.”

Fan Chris Devine posted the video:

Devine said in another post that fans has been throwing “the most basic insults” at Fraley.

“I’ve heard worse stuff thrown at people taking too long at the Wawa kiosk,” he said in what may be the most Philly explanation of all time.

The fans, he said, were ejected.

“It was weak stuff on Jake Fraley’s part,” he said. “The guys that got thrown out tonight, they didn’t do anything wrong. They were throwing the lightest insults I’ve ever heard in my life and Jake Fraley just took it way too seriously.”

However, he added:

Some people saying the fans brought up Fraley’s wife and kids. Personally didn’t hear that but if they did, clearly not cool and gives Fraley the right to say something — Chris Devine (@cdevine95) August 26, 2022

Fraley has not yet spoken publicly about the incident.