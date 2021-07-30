Just when we finally got our heads around Margot Robbie stanning “Love Island,” another Hollywood A-lister has come out as a huge fan of another iconic British TV show.

Yeah, those are eight words we never thought we’d see, either.

The “Donnie Darko” actor made the unexpected revelation to the PA news agency.

NBC via Getty Images Jake Gyllenhaal

“I have always cooked and I’ve always loved to cook, and there are many things that I have hoped and wished that I would be able to do, that I had always deemed in my mind to be impossible,” Gyllenhaal said. “And then I made them and it’s opened my entire world. Things like, literally no joke, a black and white cookie. I’ve searched the world for the perfect black and white cookie and never found it. And so now I get to try and make the perfect one for myself.”

Asked if he would ever take part in a baking show, he said: “In my mind, there’s literally nothing that can beat ‘The Great British Baking Show’ (the U.S. title for ‘The Great British Bake Off’). So no, the answer to that is no.”

SOPA Images via Getty Images Prue Leith

Gyllenhaal then revealed he is a huge fan of a certain judge (if you’re reading this Paul Hollywood, you might want to look away now).

“Prue is my favorite,” Gyllenhaal said. “I’m mesmerized by her spectacles. Her coats or spectacles change and it’s almost as if they change every shot. Or do they change every show? I can’t figure it out. And I just adore her. Prue’s fantastic. I do really love Mr. Hollywood, but you know, she’s amazing.”